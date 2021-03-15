Parenting

45 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

"The four-year-old calls M&Ms 'Any Ms.'"

Kids often show a creative approach to the English language. From their malapropisms to their creative descriptors for everyday objects, children’s turns of phrase are adorable, comical and arguably at times superior to the dictionary-official terms.

Fortunately, parents often tweet about the names their kids come up with for different things, so we can all enjoy the originality. We’ve rounded up 45 funny tweets about what kids call things.

TwitterChildrenKids English language