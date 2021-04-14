Parenting

Funny Tweets About The Grudges Kids And Parents Hold

"No one holds a grudge longer than your mom with someone you’ve talked s**t about one time to her"

People say life is too short for grudges, but kids manage to hold some pretty major ones despite their relatively few years of experience. And, it seems, they learn from their parents.

Twitter is full of funny anecdotes about children’s grudges against their parents, as well as parents’ grudges against their children or anyone who dares to wrong them. After all, people may forgive a burnt meal or broken toy, but that doesn’t mean they forget.

Keep scrolling for 35 funny and too-real tweets about kids’ and parents’ grudges.

TwitterParentsChildrenfunny tweets