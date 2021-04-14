People say life is too short for grudges, but kids manage to hold some pretty major ones despite their relatively few years of experience. And, it seems, they learn from their parents.
Twitter is full of funny anecdotes about children’s grudges against their parents, as well as parents’ grudges against their children or anyone who dares to wrong them. After all, people may forgive a burnt meal or broken toy, but that doesn’t mean they forget.
Keep scrolling for 35 funny and too-real tweets about kids’ and parents’ grudges.
Kids are fun because they can’t remember what snacks are available in the house from one day to the next but they can remember that one time 3 years ago when their sibling got an extra gift for Christmas.— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 13, 2019
25 years ago, a girl in my class called me a bit*h and made me cry. I just told my mom I made plans to have lunch with this person and she says, “Oh, you’re hanging out with HER? I never liked her. DON’T tell her I say hi.”— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 27, 2019
No one holds a grudge better than a mom.
The neighbor kid touched our elf, and I quickly found out my kids know how to hold a grudge.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 12, 2016
asked my 5-year-old what she wanted for dinner and she said “not a burned quesadilla” bc in the summer of 2019 I overcooked one side of her quesadilla— todd dillard (@toddedillard) March 3, 2021
No, I don't hold grudges. I put them in a carrier and strap them to my body like tiny precious babies.— Heather B. Armstrong (@dooce) January 13, 2012
When I was 2, my dad lost me on a beach in San Diego. A nice lady found me and helped me reunite with my mom. If you’re looking for a heartwarming moral there isn’t one; my mom still hasn’t forgiven my dad and I just like to bring it up sometimes to make my parents fight— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) February 24, 2020
My mom gave me an Ogilvie home perm in 1988, so yeah, I know how to hold a grudge.— JuneBug (@jenyb4) November 22, 2015
It's hard to hold a grudge against a baby.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) October 27, 2016
BUT IT'S NOT IMPOSSIBLE.
Not suggesting my 8yo has inherited my lazy genes but he's just said, quite angrily,— Mark (@sonnyandluca) March 14, 2019
"I'll probably never forgive you for potty training me. Now I have to go upstairs!"
When we were kids my sister broke my favorite toy so I intentionally had my eyes closed in all her wedding pictures today because grudges last forever— Austin Miller (@Miller_time150) September 7, 2020
Kids-— Anecdotal Birthcontrol (@AnecdtlBrthCtrl) March 29, 2019
Can't remember to flush the toilet but can vividly recall that time you cut their toast wrong 18 months ago.
Today is the first day in over seven months that I have had my house to myself. If anyone ruins this for me, I swear to God I will never forgive them, I promise you I can and will hold a grudge forever.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 30, 2020
Husband: I saw OLD FRIENDS in the grocery today, I forget, why don’t we ever hang out with those two anymore anymore?— Brittany Gibbons (@brittanyherself) January 19, 2020
Me: They bought each of our kids harmonicas four Christmas’ ago, remember?
Husband: OMG yes, screw them.
A girl in my kid’s kindergarten class called her hair ugly, so it looks like a girl named Ella will now be on my grudge list for all eternity and there ain’t nothin’ I can do about that.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) May 6, 2019
My kids found out that I keep a list of grudges I hold, after I added someone to the list in the car. And they think it’s hilarious. And they also wonder if they are on the list.— Marcus A. Stricklin (@marcusthetoken) August 30, 2018
Yes kids. You are.
My 11 year old came to me the other day and said “Mom, I gotta be honest, I wasn’t really that impressed with Christmas last year,” in case you’re wondering how long he can hold a grudge.— Jill (@11MyJam) October 13, 2019
When I was pregnant we ordered ice cream from the food delivery and he FORGOT it. There was nothing I wanted more. I’ll never forgive him for that.— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 1, 2019
No one holds a grudge longer than your mom with someone you’ve talked shit about one time to her— Jamie Fline (@allidois_flynn) December 6, 2018
This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 - just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy ❤️— deb d (@tingtime) February 6, 2021
I quickly forget old grudges. That’s why I write them all down.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 20, 2012
Imagine being a 10 year old that can’t remember where they put their socks an hour ago but can recall what I said after dinner five weeks ago last Thursday— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) November 26, 2019
Today is my daughter’s birthday. I would just like to take this moment to remember that 6 years ago today I was in excruciating pain. #blessed #childbirth— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 19, 2018
I shouldn't hold grudges against children— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) December 22, 2015
I shouldn't hold grudges against children
I shouldn't hold grudges against children
I shoul...
My 3yo can remember and remind me of the bird I road over 6 months ago but he can't remember me asking him 5 minutes ago to take his bag to his room.— Karen (@AntsyButterfly) February 7, 2018
"I forgot" he claims.
Lies!#welcometoparenthood #parenting #parenthood #lifewithkids
Hannah Montana turns 15 today which means that my grudge from my mom not letting me go to the Hannah Montana concert is officially my longest relationship— Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 24, 2021
With everything canceled, it’s a great time to bond with your husband, talk to him, laugh with him, remind him of that thing he said 5 years ago.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 24, 2020
I may not be able to breastfeed a child but I've been known to nurse the fuck out of a grudge.— The Untastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) September 20, 2016
If only adults could hold toddlers for as long as they hold grudges.— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) August 2, 2015
My mom still hasn't forgiven me for pointing out that the heart pattern in her new bedroom wallpaper looked like butts 20 years ago; she couldn't unsee it and had to redecorate the whole room. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/HvudGxd8Pa— BadParentingMoments (@BPMbadassmama) March 20, 2018
The Ford Taurus greatly underestimated the how long the mom in minivan could hold a grudge. Current count: 7 miles. Local.— Mary (@AnniemuMary) May 13, 2017
Mom really holds grudges. I promise if you did me wrong there’s no being friends again because mom still hates you 😂😂— syd (@_sydneybeggs) June 3, 2018
I will never forgive COVID for getting my kids playing Fortnite again.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 29, 2020
We no longer have family gatherings because we've inherited our parents grudges that we know nothing about— 사랑 ❤️ (@emeraldjeborri) January 12, 2020
My mom has held a grudge against another woman for naming her daughter Misty for 46 years. So yes I come from a strong line of lunatics who do things for no reason. Don’t push it.— Mystical441 (@Mystical441) October 5, 2020
Fool me once, I hope it was worth it. I remember everything, I revel in revenge, and I can hold a grudge for the rest of my life.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 27, 2014