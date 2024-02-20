Parentingtweet

28 Tweets About Kids And Rainy Days That Are All Too Real

"If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you're probably my kid's soccer coach refusing to cancel practice."
By 

Parenting reporter

Maybe you’re a “there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing”-type of parent or more of a “there’s no such thing as screen time limits when the weather is bad”-type of parent, but we can all agree that caring for kids becomes more challenging when water is falling from the sky.

Whether you’re stomping in puddles or building pillow forts indoors, it takes extra patience and creativity to keep kids entertained on days with inclement weather. A sense of humor helps, too. Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) share their rainy day observations.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE