28 Tweets About Kids And Rainy Days That Are All Too Real

Maybe you’re a “there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing”-type of parent or more of a “there’s no such thing as screen time limits when the weather is bad”-type of parent, but we can all agree that caring for kids becomes more challenging when water is falling from the sky.
Whether you’re stomping in puddles or building pillow forts indoors, it takes extra patience and creativity to keep kids entertained on days with inclement weather. A sense of humor helps, too. Here, some of the funniest parents on X (formerly Twitter) share their rainy day observations.
Sex ed for teens should include loading kids, stroller, and groceries/sports equipment into the car while it’s pouring rain.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) September 24, 2023
4-year-old: Awwwww. I'm sick of the rain.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 4, 2017
Me: Well, you can't whine it away.
4: *takes that as a challenge*
Step 1: Pay $75 so my kids can play soccer— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) April 26, 2022
Step 2: Pray for rain so we don't have to go to soccer
Me: Aw, It's raining. You can't go outside.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 31, 2016
8: Rain is good, Mom. Without rain, no plants. Without plants, no going outside ever. We'd die.
Did you know a kids’ sandbox doubles as a pool if you leave the lid off in the rain? Follow me for more money-saving tips— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) September 9, 2021
Dad, why are you smiling? This rain is going to make my softball practice get cancelled!— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 31, 2016
Oh, no reason.
“At least the rain made your car clean mom”— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) March 20, 2022
6 years old and already mastered the passive aggressive comment
It’s pouring rain out today, and when I dropped my daughter off at kindergarten, her friend ran up and proudly screamed “IT’S A WORM DAY!!!!” and now I will hereinafter refer to Rain Days as Worm Days, because if kids can see the bright side of grey weather, so can we.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) April 15, 2019
Outside: a once-in-a-generation Southern California hurricane/earthquake/tornado??— Jamey Perry (she/her) (@jameyjean) August 21, 2023
My kid: “The rain sounds like the poop hitting the toilet water”
"Don't lick the rain off the car!"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 5, 2017
-today's inane directive that parenthood requires me to say to other human beings.
I need to run into Trader Joe’s and get two items and it will take me 3 minutes. It’s pouring rain and freezing and I have both kids with me.— emily petrini (@emilykmay) November 15, 2022
I’m just gonna say that in 1994, my mama would have left us in the car.
5: “Mom, will thunder be included in tonight’s rain?”— Meg St-Esprit (@MegStEsprit) October 28, 2023
When it’s supposed to rain for a few days in a row, the dad who mows closest to when the rain starts becomes top dad for the week. There’s no plaque or anything, but it’s understood.— The Dad (@thedad) June 9, 2023
Me: *trying to navigate a 5-point intersection in pouring rain while the Bluey soundtrack blares through the car*— Amy Colleen (@sewistwrites) October 7, 2023
My 3yo: MOMMY I NEED YOU TO TAKE MINE WACECAR OUT OF MINE POCKET
Looked at the other dad walking in the rain straight in the eye, as i covered my kids with a giant golf umbrella— Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) April 6, 2022
Bedtime was going along fine until I decided to sing about marching ants, 45 minutes later we’re still discussing why the ants got out of the rain instead of just putting on sparkly boots and raincoats— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) April 18, 2021
Checked the weather report: 100% chance of rain today.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) October 24, 2017
And a 100% chance one of my kids will jump in a puddle, then whine about being wet.
Vacation update 9:— Tired Dad of 2 (@Tired_Dad_of_2) July 23, 2019
Day 2 of rain. The natives are growing restless. The 2 and 3 y.o. “cousins of chaos” are getting more creative with their testing of boundaries. Supplies are low. (There are only 4 beers left).#Vacationwiththeinlaws
Kids saw our cat at the bottom of the garden and tried to call him in.— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) April 27, 2019
He ignored them, choosing to sit in the rain.
I laughed and told them that cats are like children and they don’t listen to a single thing anyone says.
To which, no one listened.
It's salt water because when it— Karen (@AntsyButterfly) June 1, 2021
rains, the rain is salt.
-My kid giving me inaccurate
scientific facts
My kids got irrationally angry at the rain yesterday for being “too wet” and then went on a word-slurring rant to tell the rain to “go away,” and all I’m saying is I’m glad for once they took their frustrations out on Mother Nature instead of their actual mother 🤷🏻♀️.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) July 19, 2019
Me: baby it’s raining today, are you sure you want to wear shorts?— hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) June 18, 2019
7yo: yes, I like shorts and rain!
Me: I don’t think it’s a good idea for you to wear shorts today
7: mom, it’s not even cold!
(on the way to school)
7 sobbing: it’s cold why didn’t you tell me to wear pants?
"Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain! Mom, rain!"— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) July 11, 2017
Guys, it's not even fucking raining.
My kid: I hate rain!— The Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) April 29, 2017
Me: Without rain we wouldn't have water, and without water we wouldn't have coffee, and no one likes me without coffee
Ah, the side eye I got as my child skipped into Costco singing:— hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) June 30, 2018
“Rain, rain come on my tongue “
At the top of her lungs
If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, then you're probably my kid's soccer coach refusing to cancel practice.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 2, 2017
The forecast said rain and I suggested to my 14yo that she bring an umbrella and we laughed and laughed— SpacedMom (@copymama) September 27, 2023
Me: No rain, no rainbows.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 2, 2017
3-year-old: Yeah. Only dry bows.
Me: *checks the sky for dry bows*
