45 Funny Tweets About Kids' Shoe Struggles

Little kids spend a lot of time searching for one or both shoes and mastering the art of tying the laces.
And it turns out parents spend a lot of time tweeting their frustrations about this reality. We’ve rounded up 45 funny tweets about kids’ (and parents’) shoe struggles. Enjoy!
[1 year into a voyage to Mars]— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 16, 2020
Kid: I forgot my shoes.
There is nothing quite like being condescended to by a 4-year-old with her shoes on the wrong feet.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 4, 2019
4-year-old: I can't find my other shoe.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 26, 2018
Me: When did you last see it?
4: When I hid it.
Sorry I can't make it, I asked my toddler if he wanted help putting on his shoes he answered "yes I don't"— Not Another Pinterest Mom (@snarkymomtobe) September 6, 2020
Let’s get married & have kids so instead of trying a pumpkin beer you can stop the crying while I go back into the corn maze to find the shoe.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 7, 2018
*my son trying to tie his shoe laces*— Monstar (@Monstar_Man) December 9, 2019
Me: Let me help you
Son: No I can do it myself!
5min later... Son asking me for help
Me: pic.twitter.com/leayDmJXiv
"In this household, there are parents trying to get their kids out of the house in the morning. These are their stories."— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) July 23, 2019
Law and Order: Missing Shoe
One of the hardest parts of teaching your kids to be independent is watching them tie their shoes for 8 minutes.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 20, 2020
Hey, NASA, do you mind looking for my son’s shoe while you’re on Mars? He’s looked “everywhere.”— Jessie (@mommajessiec) February 19, 2021
My son couldn't tie his shoes & wanted to quit, so I told him that Lightning McQueen NEVER quits, he keeps trying until he wins. Then he reminded me that in Cars 3 McQueen realizes he can't beat Jackson Storm so he quits mid-race & Cruz takes over. Anyway, my son's back in velcro— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 11, 2019
Toddler Tip: A fun game to play at the store is "How Long Will It Take For Anyone To Notice I Kicked My Shoes Off."— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) April 14, 2015
Hey if you’re going to live in Brooklyn make sure your toddler doesn’t pronounce “shoes” like “jews” and def make sure he doesn’t yell how much he hates them while in the department store.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) November 7, 2019
4-year-old: I can't find my shoes.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 8, 2020
Me: Where's the last place you saw them?
4: My feet.
4-year-old: Why do we have to wear shoes?— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 7, 2019
Me: They protect your feet.
4: No, they trap your feet. *whispers* They’re feet traps.
We should stop using the rabbit method to teach kids to tie their shoes. Rabbits imply that this will ever be done quickly— The Dad (@thedad) April 16, 2019
KID 911: wats ur emergency— *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) October 28, 2020
SON: cant find my shoes
KID 911: have you looked literally nowhere?
SON: yes!
KID 911: then it is lost forever
Wish my kids could get their shoes on with the same energy they have at 6am on the weekends.— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) November 11, 2018
Sometimes I like to mess with my family and hide their stuff where they can't find it.— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) January 8, 2020
Like I put their shoes in the shoe closet, their jacket on a hanger and their keys on the key hook.
Me: I believe in gentle parenting.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) February 5, 2019
Also me: I swear to God, Sweetheart, if you don’t put your shoes on, Mommy’s going to lose her shit.
Oh, your two year old learned to tie his shoes? That’s cool.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) July 9, 2018
My 5y.o. filled his shoe with rocks AND tried to wear it because he wanted a “bumpy walk!” pic.twitter.com/vLOdHmDoyG
If two toddlers, both tying their own shoes, begin leaving the house at 7AM, traveling approximately 0.000000001MPH in different directions, at what time should their mother begin drinking?— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 20, 2019
How to put on shoes like a 5-year-old:— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 9, 2018
1) Put on one shoe.
2) Ponder the mysteries of the universe.
3) What shoes?
My 3 year old, who doesn’t notice her pants are inside out or that her shoes are on the wrong feet, can spot a diced onion in her food from 3 feet away— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) February 5, 2020
I don't care how many degrees you have, nothing prepares you for a child who can't find their shoes.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 3, 2019
What I Said:— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) May 15, 2019
- Put your shoes on
What My Kids Heard:
- Draw a diagram of the space-time continuum
- Solve world hunger
- Learn Swahili
- Initiate a nuclear physics project
- Build a rocket ship from scratch
Having a shoe bin by the front door is a great way to ensure that none of your kids’ shoes are anywhere near the shoe bin by your front door when you’re running late & they need them.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) October 3, 2018
"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) August 10, 2019
~Lao Tzu
"NO! For the hundredth time, shoes go on your FEET!"
~Me, anytime I go anywhere with my kids.
My kid can't seem to remember how to put on her Velcro shoes but can remember 4 weeks ago that I promised her a candy and never paid up.— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) September 26, 2019
Kids’ shoes literally just be filled with sand— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 16, 2021
Dads love pointing out a kid's untied shoelace and saying, "Looks like you got a flat tire."— The Dad (@thedad) November 5, 2020
I can’t wait until my 5 year old gets good enough at writing to draft a story with a thinly-veiled Mommy-villain who’s on the edge of a coronary and is always yelling at him to put on his shoes— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) October 10, 2019
In Hell they just make you tie those tiny bows on little girls' ballet shoes for eternity.— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 7, 2017
"Just put your damn sandals on!"— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 22, 2017
-me, teaching my son how to tie his shoes
What I say: Be ready, we are leaving in five minutes.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 10, 2020
What the child hears: Get undressed. Start finger painting. Lose at least one shoe.
It takes my kids 20 minutes to find their shoes but give them 5 seconds and they’ll find a single flake of parsley in the dinner they now refuse to eat.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) December 2, 2020
Dear people who make kids shoes,— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 14, 2019
7 year olds generally need more than 1 inch of shoelace to tie a bow.
thanks,
parents
Things that made my toddler cry this week:— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) May 8, 2019
- I wouldn't let the dog drive him to daycare
- the bath was "too wet"
- he wanted syrup for breakfast...just syrup
- his sister "keeps looking at him"
- he wants shoes like his friend Jacob (there is no Jacob)
How about your kid?
...I’m getting bullied in my own home by someone who can’t even put their shoes on the right foot 50% of the time. pic.twitter.com/mTZ1FhHSUY— my tweets are muted, beloved (@Steph_I_Will) August 30, 2019
I’m always warning my children of tripping on their untied shoelace. They never trip. Mine was just untied for 30 seconds and I bit it.— Ann Imig (@annimig) October 8, 2014
Kid: DAAAAAD! Can you help me tie my shoes?!— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) January 16, 2020
Guy about to invent Velcro shoes: *heavy sigh*
How to take off shoes like my 4-year-old:— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 2, 2017
1) Remove shoe
2) Place it on shoe tray
3) Remove other shoe
4) Toss it into another dimension
Me: Please put on your shoes— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) January 27, 2020
Toddler: *does nothing*
*repeat 27 times*
Me: FOR THE LAST TIME JUST PUT ON YOUR SHOES THIS ISN’T HARD DAMMIT JUST DO ITTTTT!!!!!!
Toddler: *cries*
Me: *hugs him and puts his shoes on for him*
My husband always kisses my daughters feet when he removes her socks and shoes. Now every time we do it she with no hesitation prepares her foot in our face for a kiss 😒😒.— Naz (@Nazirahel) May 31, 2019
I want to apologize to her future husband now 💀
5-year-old: *glares at me* My shoe doesn’t fit.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 7, 2017
Me: You grew. How is that my fault?
5: You fed me.
"No child left behind"— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) March 8, 2021
Ok you try leaving the house on time when your kid is trying to find their shoes