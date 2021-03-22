Parenting

45 Funny Tweets About Kids' Shoe Struggles

"Wish my kids could get their shoes on with the same energy they have at 6am on the weekends."

Little kids spend a lot of time searching for one or both shoes and mastering the art of tying the laces.

And it turns out parents spend a lot of time tweeting their frustrations about this reality. We’ve rounded up 45 funny tweets about kids’ (and parents’) shoe struggles. Enjoy!

ShoesTwitterKidsParenting