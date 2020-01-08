Parenting

40 Hilarious Tweets About The Lies Parents Tell Their Kids

"When the ice cream van plays music it's to let everyone know they've run out."

Honesty is an important value that most parents seek to instill in their kids. But sometimes in the chaos and exhaustion of parenthood, moms and dads tell a few little white lies.

At least they’re honest about the lying, though. Many people have tweeted about the funny fibs they’ve used to influence their children, and needless to say, their strategies have entertained and resonated.

Here are 40 funny tweets about the lies parents tell their kids. Enjoy!

TwitterParenting Familywhite lies