Each year of a child’s life brings new adventures, interests, and areas of personal growth and development. With these changes come new challenges and sources of entertainment for their parents.
Age 10 is no exception. As the going gets tough, many parents of 10-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustrations and share some hilarious anecdotes.
Below, we’ve rounded up 35 tweets that sum up life with 10-year-olds.
My 10-year-old has been taking a nap all afternoon, and now I get to play a fun game called "Are You Sick or Just Becoming a Teenager Early?"— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 2, 2022
“Unicorns are out. Cats are in.”— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 4, 2022
~my 10-year-old, describing the 4th grade fashion scene
10 year old: so it was a huge book?— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) April 4, 2020
me: yeah
10 year old: with every single phone number in it?
me: yeah
10 year old: dumb
I have a 10yo daughter so I know exactly what it’s like to be stuck in a musical— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) May 6, 2021
I told my 10 year-old she should be glad that she has such a cool mom and she responded, "You lay on a heating pad all day"— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2020
My 10-year-old daughter just threatened to sue me for taking her picture without permission. How's your day going?— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) December 7, 2019
Just saw my 10yo put breakfast sausage on his cereal and now he’s my new life coach— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 11, 2020
10-year-old: *scream of primal rage*— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 24, 2022
Me: What's wrong?
10: My socks are being annoying.
I get it.
My sister: *saying what name she has picked out for her baby*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 3, 2022
My 10-year-old, in no uncertain terms telling her not to name her baby that: I met a horse with that name.
“I don’t have time for this.” -my 10yo when I surprised him by stopping at the park on the way home— JennyPentland, GED (@JennyPentland) May 14, 2018
knowing full well my ten year old always scrapes cheese off his food and loves meat i treated him to a meat lovers pizza for lunch and he had the audacity to look me in the eyes and state he only likes cheese pizza now— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) March 30, 2023
im taking him apartment hunting later because he can’t stay
Me: KIDS! COME IN HERE! We need to have a serious talk about being RESPONSIBLE for your THINGS.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 4, 2020
10yo: *walks into room and tosses keys at me* You left these in the door again. *sits down* what are we talking about?
Me: Well, first of all...Nothing.
My 10yo is too old to call me “Mommy” and isn’t quite ready to graduate to full-on “Mom,” so she’s taken to calling me “Mommers” and I quite like it as a transitional name.— SpacedMom (@copymama) September 25, 2020
My son is 10 and I let him watch some non-kid shows with me. Any time someone swears he must comment, “did they say SHIT?” “Yes.” “Did they say DAMN?” “Yep!” “Did they say HELL?” “Obviously.” Then he nods, impressed and awed, like he’s taking in a masterpiece at the Louvre.— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) January 3, 2021
Not suggesting that my 10yo son hasn’t been paying attention to his religious education, but he just referred to Jesus as “muggle-born”.— Andrew R (@excelpope@mastodon.world) (@ExcelPope) April 11, 2020
Me: Wow. This song is really old.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 17, 2022
10-year-old: Yeah. I think it's from nineteen-something.
Me: Go to bed.
My 10yo was pretending to be her little brother’s mom when she threw up her hands and said “He won’t listen to me!!” and all I could say was “welcome to the club”— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) September 7, 2021
Me: take out the trash please— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) December 10, 2021
10yo: like on a date?
Kid's got jokes
My ten year old is making me listen to Despacito by Alvin and the Chipmunks send help— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 21, 2020
I can’t tell if my 10yo doesn’t remember to do basic things I’ve told him to do 100 times because he has ADHD or just because he’s 10.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 28, 2021
10-year-old: *sings the 50 states song*— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 19, 2022
Me: I thought you already took that test.
10: I did. The song is just a banger.
10: Mom, can you buy me this dress for school?— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) February 7, 2022
Me: Uh, that’s a formal ball gown. You can’t wear that to school.
10: Yes I can! I checked the dress code. It’s not against the rules.
10yo: [at 4am crying] my throat hurts so bad i can barely talk. [weak cough]— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 3, 2019
me to me: omg he's so freaking dramatic it's annoying.
[later]
Doctor: Yea your son has strep.
me: i am the worst parent that ever lived
Me: Right, 5 minutes until we turn the TV off and go up to bed.— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) December 9, 2019
10yo: Can I just finish watching this? *starts “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” on Netflix*
10: I had a dream last night that my molars switched places with my front teeth— Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) May 5, 2020
Me:
10: I’m scared
Me: well now I am too WTH
Me: I haven't been able to keep the house clean for 10 years— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) August 17, 2022
My 10 year old: Hey that's how old I am
Me: What a coincidence
[My mother-in-law comes up behind my 10yo and starts brushing her hair]— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 16, 2019
10yo: OUCH!!!
*Looks over her shoulder*
10yo: Oh sorry, I thought you were my mom.
My toddler was crying because she couldn’t be in the same room as my husband when he was in a work meeting. In an effort to console her, my 10-year-old told her one day she’ll also get to do work meetings. This, rightfully so, made her cry harder.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 29, 2022
Having a 10 year old boy means knowing the Fortnite coins to US dollars exchange rate way too well. He thinks he’s slick when he says “it’s only xxx coins” and I’m like son, that’s $20.— erinbrady (@erinbrady1128) September 30, 2022
If you want to know what it's like to owe a loan shark, borrow $5 from a 10-year-old.— The Dad Briefs (@SladeWentworth) August 15, 2019
I was just outside playing catch w the 10yo thinking how nice it is to bond and he just blurted out “If we weren’t on lockdown I wouldn’t be doing this.”— Jeff Wild (@jiffywild) March 21, 2020
My 10-year-old is cleaning the kitchen. One roll of paper towels later I have the world’s cleanest kitchen stool.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 31, 2022
10 year old’s watch broke.— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) December 6, 2019
It can’t be repaired.
We buy EXACTLY the same watch again.
10yo cries for half an hour because it’s not his broken watch.
Parenting is hard.
My 10 year old found out how you say “seal” in French and it has rocked her grade 5 world to its foundations.— David Fisman (@DFisman) September 28, 2022
“I’m really good at screaming.”— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) September 16, 2018
-my 10 year old