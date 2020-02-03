35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 7-Year-Olds

Me: u won’t know how to ride a bike right away. Takes practice

7yo: ok

Me: took me many tries.

7yo: can I try now?

Me: be patient

7yo: Mama, can I try PLEASE

Me: be prepared to eat it

7yo: 🙄🙄 *gets on bike* *rides away*

Me: ...

7yo: *yells* u were not as smart as me maybe