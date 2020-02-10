Parenting

40 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 8-Year-Olds

"My 8-year-old looked my mom dead in the eye and asked, 'How long do you think you'll live, Grandma?'"

With each passing year of their lives, kids find new ways to keep their parents entertained and on their toes.

Age 8 is proof enough. And when the going gets tough, many parents of 8-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustrations and share some hilarious anecdotes.

We’ve rounded up 40 funny and all-too-real tweets about life with 8-year-olds. Enjoy!

TwitterParenting funny tweetschildhood8 years olds