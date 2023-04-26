ParentingTwitterParentsChildren

Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds

"Pro: My 9-year-old packed her own suitcase. Con: My 9-year-old packed her own suitcase."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Kids change so much from one year to the next, with each passing birthday bringing new challenges — and humorous moments — for their parents.

At the age of 9, kids continue to become more independent while also developing their own unique personalities. And as their parents’ tweets suggest, there’s a fair dose of sassiness and creativity.

HuffPost has rounded up 25 funny and all-too-real tweets that capture the essence of life with a 9-year-old.

