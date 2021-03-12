37 Tweets About The Meals You Make When You've Given Up On Cooking

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to cook more than ever. But over time, preparing all of your own meals can lead to major kitchen burnout.
These are the moments that lead to “I give up” meals ― a phenomenon that folks on Twitter know all too well. Over the past year, many people have tweeted about the sad breakfasts, lunches and dinners they’ve fed themselves.
Below, we’ve rounded up 37 tweets about the meals people make when they’ve given up on cooking.
Just made a single bacon wrapped jalapeño for dinner, is this rock bottom— 💀🔮 (@journalistish) July 4, 2020
I'm sick of cooking...tonight's dinner is a raw potato— Tamara Yajia (@DancesWithTamis) April 10, 2020
What’s your worst pandemic meal so far? I just had a pint of mint chocolate chip Hagen dazs for dinner.— daddy dani (@danidoll7) March 17, 2020
My cooking skills are so basic that when my kid had to fill out a little Mother’s Day questionnaire that asked what his favourite food is that I cook, he replied “she is good at roasting bagels.” When I laughed, he was like, “you also make good instant oatmeal.”— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) October 9, 2020
I just ate Dino nuggets for dinner. I’ve hit rock bottom— Steven Dabbs (@6PackSteven) February 16, 2021
Another day of cooking Salt with a little Rice☹️..— Thomas Tuchel (@Iam_smeezy) December 21, 2020
hnmmm
I give up mehnn🤦🏾♂️
Tuesday, March 323rd 2020. Phoned it in for seafood dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/u77kyVr2oJ— FARKY FRESH 🐠 (@farkyfresh) February 2, 2021
Ate solely a can of mixed vegetables for dinner. Perhaps the saddest quarantine meal yet— Tweets: Ohia (@koolwhp) April 29, 2020
There are no rules in a pandemic, I just ate canned tuna for breakfast— Matthew Coyte (@Matthew_Coyte) March 19, 2020
What has been your worst quarantine meal? I just had BBQ chips and chocolate covered raisins for lunch.— Wendy Higgins (@Wendy_Higgins) March 29, 2020
Tonight, I fed my family French fries for dinner. Just fries. I thought you’d all like to know that I phoned it in.— Daenerys (@motherofbombs) November 22, 2020
Saddest quarantine meal yet: tuna on top of croutons (I’m going to the grocery store tomorrow).— Lisa R Eisenberg (@lisa_rosalie) May 2, 2020
Man I’m tired of cooking.— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) May 12, 2020
I’m bout to just drink this bottle of salad dressing and get in bed ☹️
I'm making buttered noodles, roasted chicken breast, and broccoli for dinner. I'm bored with a meal I haven't even started cooking yet.— Erica Wilkinson (@EverywhereErica) April 22, 2020
pandemic, day eleventy-billion: ate leftover pasta for breakfast. 💃— courtney mcdonald (@xocg) April 30, 2020
Isolation Journal Day 35:— Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 16, 2020
Got tired of cooking, so I had Phil make me a bowl of popcorn for dinner. But I put butter on it: that’s dairy... And I washed it down with a glass of wine (fruit).
So I almost hit all the major food groups.
Phoning it in for dinner today, meaning I'm making potato wedges and that's fucking punk— Joshua Caps (@joshcaps77) November 18, 2020
I ate a cinnamon roll and 4 mozzarella sticks for dinner last night. It’s a new low, but once you hit rock bottom, it’s all up from here!— Daniel Incandela (@danielincandela) May 13, 2020
I'm eating reheated pizza for breakfast because that is perfectly acceptable to do on a Saturday morning or any day of the week you are in lockdown.— Carma (@Carma_2012) March 24, 2020
What's the saddest quarantine meal y'all have made so far? Mine is probably the 8oz ball of mozzarella I just kinda ripped up, wrapped in a tortilla and ate in bed while I drank a single can of Bud heavy.— hey, i'm justin. (@jm_oconnor) April 13, 2020
“Oh shoot you never had lunch, just melt some butter on your popcorn.” Everyone is fending for themselves on this 3,000th day of March.— Jessica Watson (@JessBWatson) March 30, 2020
what’s been your saddest quarantine meal? last night I ate 37 pizza rolls drenched in cholula and 4 glasses of v8 juice and I only kind of regret it— dumb c*nt (@ingriidmaye) April 7, 2020
I ate canned peaches for dinner at 9pm. Is this rock bottom?— Emma (@emmarosannah) March 31, 2020
What’s everyone’s sad quarantine meal?— spring training jenn (@JenniferLVance) March 21, 2020
Mine’s a sandwich. Plain white bread. Cheap ham and turkey. Shredded cheese. Microwaved.
Will throw in chips if I’m feeling fancy.
Tell me your worst quarantine meal thus far. Today I had half a tube of stale pringles and washed it down with sweet tea.— the girls r down bad (@KatCampbelI) March 27, 2020
I ate apples and shredded cheese for dinner. Hitting rock bottom here— cornsaladjuice (@cornsaladjuice) March 23, 2020
I love cooking, but after 10 months of making my meals at home, I am done. I think I have a homeoffice/lockdown cooking burnout: I can only do frozen TV dinners, leftovers and restaurant deliveries now— Anita Komuves (@AnitaKomuves) January 18, 2021
ate sour cream for dinner because i was too depressed to cook anything... is this what rock bottom feels like?— ♒️ (@witchfits) April 27, 2020
just ate my saddest quarantine meal yet: box rigatoni with jarred pasta sauce and enough parmesan cheese that the bowl smelled questionable. i’m sorry to the food lords on that one— batland 🦇 (@catlandrose) April 12, 2020
just ate microwavable fried rice out of a festive reindeer coffee cup and cooked my last 3 pizza rolls on top. not bad for rock bottom.— rose (@rose_marie333) March 29, 2020
i think i just had my worst quarantine meal which was king hawaiian bread with butter but since the bread was too soft and the butter was too cold i spread the butter w my fingers and sprinkled salt on top— goblin the lonely and green gob (@tiredgargoyle) April 5, 2020
10/10
Definitely the worst meal I've cooked of the pandemic/in general, as I extracted a large stirfried CATERPILLAR from the kale we'd all been eating— Phoebe Maltz Bovy (@tweetertation) May 16, 2020
send me your saddest quarantine meal, my roommates and I just ate taquitos off one plate sitting on our living room floor so that’s ours— madison (@madis0nstuart) March 18, 2020
what’s the saddest quarantine meal you’ve had so far? mine is doritos nachos— hell girl ♡ (@rugbrat69) April 9, 2020
How’s quarantine going, you ask? Well, I made myself a PB&J and grabbed a whole bottle of wine for dinner, so I’d say I’m hitting rock bottom 👍🏼— KBD (@KellyBDinsmore) April 22, 2020
Not sure what we’re considering rock bottom these days but I just ate pumpkin cheesecake for dinner and I might wash it down with a vodka soda.— Natasha Hopf (@natashahopf) October 20, 2020
I made myself coffee instead of dinner... I think this is rock bottom for my mental and physical health👍🏻— Lil minx 🦊 (@Laura_Beth17) December 1, 2020