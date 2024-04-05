Just 26 Funny Tweets About How The Earthquake Utterly Confused East Coasters

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the east coast around 10:23 a.m. on Friday — and ripples were reportedly felt in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts. And as an east coaster, all I have to say about the unnerving experience is: SKDJFKSDFJHSDFK!!!
Yeah, see, the thing is, what was that? We don’t understand this. We get blizzards, some of us are pros at hurricane preparation, but what. Was. That?
Thankfully, tons of social media users on X, formerly Twitter, had the mental capacity to momentarily deflect from their panic attacks to crack some very funny jokes about what it feels like to be an earthquake newbie.
So, if you’re still rattled — or you think we’re being over-the-top drama queens — check out the hilarity below!
I AM FINE— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024
U know ur east coast is showing when u experience an earthquake for the 1st time and ur first thought is “NO the apartment building is collapsing from structural damages and my shitty landlord NOOO”— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) April 5, 2024
I forgot to include scattered earthquakes in today’s weather rating. My bad.— New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) April 5, 2024
Yelling "I'M WALKING HERE" at a tectonic plate— Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 5, 2024
I just photos of the destruction out in Long Island.— Nick Yoder (@NickYoder86) April 5, 2024
Magnitude 4.8 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/cNdwAj88s3
Did……….Harlem shake?— Kakarot🇹🇹 (@StevieKnicks21) April 5, 2024
as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH— layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024
i know nyc has warped my brain bc the earthquake happened and for the first 10 seconds as my building shook i was like “is that a train? wait…i don’t live above the subway”— David Mack (@davidmackau) April 5, 2024
Everybody in New York right now: pic.twitter.com/R69BRvKwr5— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2024
who downstairs cuttin a well done steak??— Jawny Bravo (@TaiilorMade) April 5, 2024
The most New York City thing about the earthquake is that I actively felt it, thought "nah it can't be an earthquake, it's the construction guys outside" and then casually went back to doing my hair.— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) April 5, 2024
Eric Adams about to send 500,000 cops to the earth’s core.— Kazembe Balagun (@Bronxbanlieue) April 5, 2024
We survived the NYC earthquake.— Brandon Trusso (@brandontrusso) April 5, 2024
We will rebuild pic.twitter.com/8Zwvlz2Jg5
i was talking to my psychiatrist when the earthquake hit but i didn’t want her to put me on antipsychotics so i just didn’t acknowledge it— jess (@abolish_jess) April 5, 2024
Train just stopped in the middle of a tunnel and sat for a second. Somebody said “There was an earthquake.” Nobody said anything for a second as the train kept sitting and a guy goes “Man, fuck this. I’m late for work.”— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 5, 2024
and earthquake and an eclipse inside 72 hours is enough to turn anyone into a medieval peasant— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 5, 2024
I was in the pharmacy line at cvs and everyone was discussing the earthquake when the emergency alert went off so people started screaming "another one"!!! the old woman behind me in line said "Mother Earth has come to collect" which I'll be thinking about for the rest of my life— SAG Award Winner Elizabeth Debicki is 6'3" (@hayejunt) April 5, 2024
tbh the emergency alerts are freaking me out more than the earthquake did— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) April 5, 2024
Heard there was an earthquake, reached out to know your safe. This is the second time I felt the ground beneath me shake since you left. Hope your little brother is doing well with karate class pic.twitter.com/HJ2KybIn9A— Marquez (@NewYorkMinute__) April 5, 2024
Much like the earthquake I’m also a 4.8 in New York— Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) April 5, 2024
the woman was too stunned to speak pic.twitter.com/kZCyKuPkaG— maha (@mahaaaay) April 5, 2024
it’s incredible New Yorkers experience an earthquake and everyone is like “was that a train?” “did our laundry machine break?” “is that a truck passing by?” and now I realize we hAVE NEVER KNOWN A MOMENT OF PEACE— Kalhan (@KalhanR) April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
A FUCKING EARTHQUAKE HAPPENED IN THE MIDDLE OF MY VASECTOMY— Justin Allen (@Jallen_Town) April 5, 2024
can you imagine how humiliating this would be for us if the californians were awake— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) April 5, 2024
How California's looking at New Yorkers #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jpOYc6ksUg— You Know the vibes 💯 (@RonnieThaGreat) April 5, 2024
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.