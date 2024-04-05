U.S. NewsNew York CityEarthquakeseast coast

Just 26 Funny Tweets About How The Earthquake Utterly Confused East Coasters

“Who downstairs cuttin a well done steak??”
Elyse Wanshel
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the east coast around 10:23 a.m. on Friday — and ripples were reportedly felt in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut and Massachusetts. And as an east coaster, all I have to say about the unnerving experience is: SKDJFKSDFJHSDFK!!!

Yeah, see, the thing is, what was that? We don’t understand this. We get blizzards, some of us are pros at hurricane preparation, but what. Was. That?

Thankfully, tons of social media users on X, formerly Twitter, had the mental capacity to momentarily deflect from their panic attacks to crack some very funny jokes about what it feels like to be an earthquake newbie.

So, if you’re still rattled — or you think we’re being over-the-top drama queens — check out the hilarity below!

