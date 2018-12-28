Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About Parents' Winter Break Struggles

"It's called winter break because it breaks a parent's will to live."
By Caroline Bologna
12/28/2018 01:47pm ET

Winter break may be a fun and carefree time for kids, but for parents, it can feel never-ending.

At least Twitter offers a place to lament and find humor in the chaos. Here are 35 funny tweets from parents about winter break struggles. If you’re counting down the days until school starts again, these will probably resonate.

MORE:
Twitterfamily and relationshipsChildrenWinter