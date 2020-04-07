CORONAVIRUS

40 Tweets From Parents About Homeschooling Amid COVID-19

"Homeschooling day 7: The PE teacher is not wearing a bra."

Parents are currently facing new challenges as communities across the country practice social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the biggest changes is the closure of schools and implementation of distance learning, which effectively means many moms and dads have to add “homeschool teacher” to their resumes.

Needless to say, the new educational circumstances have been a source of chaos and humor in countless households. As always, many parents have turned to Twitter to vent their frustration.

We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about homeschooling kids in this time of social distancing. Enjoy!

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
homeschoolingSocial distancingCoronavirusParenting