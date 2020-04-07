Parents are currently facing new challenges as communities across the country practice social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest changes is the closure of schools and implementation of distance learning, which effectively means many moms and dads have to add “homeschool teacher” to their resumes.
Needless to say, the new educational circumstances have been a source of chaos and humor in countless households. As always, many parents have turned to Twitter to vent their frustration.
We’ve rounded up 40 funny and relatable tweets about homeschooling kids in this time of social distancing. Enjoy!
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent right now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- Why we should forgive student loans for doctors on the front lines
- How to make a no-sew coronavirus face mask
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.