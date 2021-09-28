With the new school year comes a time-honored tradition: picture day.
For many parents with young children, there’s little hope for frame-worthy school photos as it seems they always take place right after kids run around at recess or spill all over themselves at lunch. The photographers taking these masterpieces also seem to have a talent for capturing the most bizarre facial expressions or full-on blinking shots.
And don’t even get parents started on the costs and bizarre options for purchasing their kids’ photos. But at least they have a sense of humor about it.
We’ve rounded up 25 funny and relatable tweets about school picture day. Enjoy!
Trying to decide on a school portrait package that’s somewhere between “I care but I don’t need my son’s face on a kitchen towel.”— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 12, 2021
why can’t there be a school picture package with only 1 big picture and 3 medium ones? has anyone in existence used up 52 wallet sized pics of their kids?— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) September 15, 2021
It's School Picture day, also known as "I can't believe we paid $96 for these."— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 10, 2021
You know it's school picture day when you drop off the kids at school looking cute, and return home to find your shirt is on inside out.— Walking Outside in Slippers (@WalkingOutside) September 14, 2021
I feel mostly qualified to have this many kids. But not on picture day.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) September 15, 2021
Can't - too busy being sad over how grown up my kids look in their school pictures.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) January 26, 2021
Picture Day, because I want to remember them just as they are this morning: snot-streaked faces, puffy eyes from crying that I cut their toast into triangles and not squares.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) September 27, 2018
[dresses child in neat clothes and asks them to smile nicely for school picture day]— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) September 18, 2019
Two months later:
[pulls school pictures out]: pic.twitter.com/NKTg1Bn1Yf
Just signed up for a $200k loan so I can get this year’s school photos.— AparnaRC (@Wordesse) September 17, 2021
Settle down, school picture day packages. I don't need a body pillow with my son's face embroidered on it for $400.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) September 30, 2016
6-year-old: School picture day is coming up.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 29, 2020
Me: I'll add it to the calendar.
6: Can you wash my cape?
School Picture Day selections & corresponding year:— Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) November 15, 2019
1st Year - SUPER AMAZING DELUXE PACKAGE - $99
2nd Year - A big one for the hallway, Couple wallets, a few 4x7s for holiday gifts - $55
3rd Year - Digital Download - $15
4th and beyond - *screenshots preview*
Me then: Ugh, mom why did you let me get my picture taken with that awful sweater and those crooked bangs? When I have kids, they’re going to have NICE clothes and CUTE hairstyles!— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) November 23, 2020
Me now: *sending my kids off to picture day in their quarantine clothes and Covid home haircuts*
Y’all... so my child asked to wear her sunglasses to school today, fine. I figured they were gonna take them off for picture day because why would you need sunglasses for Fall pictures, right?... Y’ALL 😭 pic.twitter.com/TuHJos5Iry— KND (@PronouncedKAYLA) September 14, 2020
Me, 364 days a year: I want my kids to feel free to express themselves.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) April 26, 2021
Me on Picture Day: NO, NOT LIKE THAT
Today for breakfast, my kids' school served white powdered doughnuts with extra powdered sugar.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 9, 2020
It was school picture day.
I'll go ahead and schedule those retakes now.
Interviewer at studio specializing in school photos: Can you stand before a most adorable child with sparkling eyes over a radiant smile and capture them in a way reminiscent of Gollum’s least-flattering mugshot?— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) October 24, 2018
Interviewee: Yes.
Interviewer: YOU’RE HIRED.
Typical landfill contents:— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) August 30, 2020
- 18% food scraps
- 16% plastic
- 15% rubber/leather/glass
- 7% yard waste
- 44% unused wallet-sized photos from school picture packages
How my kid smiles for a $200 package of school pictures pic.twitter.com/YxUoQNaG5V— The Dad (@thedad) January 23, 2020
I wish my kids’ school had picture day during spirit week.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) September 26, 2018
Crazy hair day.
Mismatch day.
At least then my kids would have an excuse.
For the first time ever, all of my kids school pictures turned out perfect.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) September 27, 2019
I know I should be thrilled, but can't help but be a little sad about having one less thing to embarrass them with when they get older.
At this point Im about to make a thread of these children and their before and after school pictures because LMFAO 😭 pic.twitter.com/kUSQtTxRyU— kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) September 4, 2019
School picture day is just like a regular day only you're supposed to drop your kids off with less cream cheese on their faces.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 5, 2017
School picture forms:— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) August 29, 2019
Package A: $25 Keychain (photo extra)
Package B: $40 4x6 photo (frame not included)
Package C: $375 to-scale Fathead
All include memorable keepsake image of your child mid-blink with bedhead & stained shirt bc. you forgot about picture day, again.
Today is school picture day so my kids wore their favorite toothpaste on their shirts.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 23, 2017