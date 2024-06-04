24 Tweets About What Parents Really Think Of School Spirit Days

You might have thought that by remembering the poster board for the school project, the clean gym clothes, the musical instrument and the individually wrapped homemade bake sale goodies (free of the twelve most common allergens), you had this week covered.
But no: Here comes Decade Day, Twin Day, Non-Problematic Historical Figure Day and Random Class Color Day, in which your kid gets assigned a new shade every year. (Looking at you, chartreuse.) That’s right, it’s spirit week, and if you have multiple children in different classes or schools, you may have to petition a miracle from the Holy Spirit itself in order to make it all the way to Friday.
Here, the funny parents of X (formerly Twitter) share their true feelings about these labor-intensive festivities.
Hey parents, who's up for using cancel culture to get rid of baby PJs with a million snaps and school spirit week?— Raw Motherhood (@MetteAngerhofer) January 8, 2022
My kids teacher just sent home the spirit day schedule for the LAST THREE WEEKS OF SCHOOL thoughts and prayers during this difficult time— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) May 20, 2024
Do you want to hear my grumpiest parent take? Instead of doing “crazy hair day” and “100th day of school” and whatever million other new “spirit days” schools have come up with, they should just let kids do pyjama day twice a month. Kids love it, way less work for parents.— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) February 21, 2024
good morning to everyone except the lady who dropped her daughter off at the school where my wife works and told my wife that she had to Google how to dress her daughter up for 80s spirit day because she was born in 1989— 🌜🤷♂️ 🤯Dad Moon Rising🤯 🤷♂️🌛 (@raoulvilla) January 31, 2023
One of the spirit days at my kids’ school is camo and tie dye day.— hahahaheater ❄️🌨️☃️ (@dishs_up) June 12, 2023
Because juxtaposition?
I’m all for schools having spirit days. But what happened to “crazy hat day”? Now it’s all like “wear a hat that depicts an elaborate and whimsical mid-century ocean scene involving at least one mammal doing a handstand while singing a jazzy show tune in French.”— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) January 23, 2023
I got a very threatening message from my child’s teacher. 2 words.— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) October 21, 2022
Spirit week!
Proposal for new school spirit week:— Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) February 17, 2022
Day 1: come with some kind of shirt on
Day 2: footwear day!
Day 3: bring a writing utensil
Day 4: lunch is for eating!
Day 5: wear hair the color of your hair
I need a school spirit day that’s called My Parents Didn’t Read That Email.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 17, 2022
I once picked up pajama pants for my-the teacher- spirit week at middle school with cute little ducks on them. Didn’t realize anything was wrong until 3rd period when a kid asked me “why are the ducks drinking beer?” Sure enough. Every duck had a beer 🫠— Shit I tell my toddler (@Toddler_talkin) September 22, 2023
Schools need to make a spirit day that is easy for parents, like My Mom Forgot it was School Spirit Day Day.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 26, 2021
Daughter: next week is spirit week for Homecoming.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) September 27, 2019
Me: oh yeah?
Daughter: so our class color is red - I want to do something really memorable and different. Any ideas?
Me: *thinking of Carrie* hmmm, nothing comes to mind.
Today is Pajama Day at my kids’ elementary school.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 22, 2021
Finally, a spirit day that embraces my
household management style.
My daughter is in student council and got to choose the color her class will wear on spirit day. She said she chose black so they could be emo so I’ll just be over here patting my own back.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) November 20, 2023
Twas the week before Christmas— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) December 18, 2023
And all through the house
Parents were scurrying
Because the school sent a reminder at 6 pm Sunday night that it was spirit week with different outfits each day and it was different for each grade
We know that kids are little sponges and reflect the stress of the adults in their life. With that in mind, here are 12 more Spirit Days for this month. School is now 3 days/week, the waiting list for daycare is 4 years long, team sports are mandatory and 45 mins away 3x a week— sarah (@sarahradz_) March 14, 2023
It's Spirit Day at my son's school, the theme is circus. Most kids don't do anything special for the day, my son went to school in a full tiger costume and sunglasses. Is it circus? IDK. Is it amazing? Absolutely— amil (@amil) April 29, 2022
*SCHOOL FLYER*: “Friendly reminder that we will be having SPIRIT WEEK this week, with different themes every day!”— Amanda Marcotte | Mediocre Mommy (@storiesofamom) September 23, 2019
Me: *dreams of elaborate vacation that could have been planned for the same cost of creating five different costumes for spirit week.*
One day I’ll be the type of mom that remembers to take pics when the kids have spirit week and participate in things like “crazy hair day.” But not today. And not any other day this week, apparently.— MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) March 26, 2021
Back To School PSA: Parents make sure you buy your kid a shirt for every damn colour in the rainbow.— Moderately Mom (@moderately_mom) September 2, 2019
Because, spirit days.
Friday is spirit day and the theme is dress like your future self so I told my daughter to just dress like me cause eventually we all become our mothers.— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) January 30, 2024
All school spirit days should be Wear Something You Already Have at Home.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 16, 2023
For as much as I complain about school spirit days, tomorrow’s “Wear A Shirt With Words On It Day” seems a bit phoned in.— Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) March 6, 2024
Trust your instincts. Unless it’s Spirit Week. Then you better check that schedule three times before sending your child to school.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 4, 2022