24 Tweets About What Parents Really Think Of School Spirit Days

You might have thought that by remembering the poster board for the school project, the clean gym clothes, the musical instrument and the individually wrapped homemade bake sale goodies (free of the twelve most common allergens), you had this week covered.

But no: Here comes Decade Day, Twin Day, Non-Problematic Historical Figure Day and Random Class Color Day, in which your kid gets assigned a new shade every year. (Looking at you, chartreuse.) That’s right, it’s spirit week, and if you have multiple children in different classes or schools, you may have to petition a miracle from the Holy Spirit itself in order to make it all the way to Friday.