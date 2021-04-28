Home & Living

Funny Tweets About Being A 'Plant Parent'

"Watering my plants from my water bottle is so intimate ... like sip 4 u then sip 4 me lolol"

Investing in a succulent may seem like a simple enough undertaking (they survive in the desert, after all), but that attitude shows ignorance of the time, dedication and passion that many people bring to plant ownership.

From cactus lovers to fiddle-leaf fig enthusiasts, the funny “plant parents” of Twitter have shared relatable musings about bonding with their potted pets, watching them grow, struggling to keep them alive and more.

Below, we’ve rounded up 30 funny tweets about taking care of plants.

