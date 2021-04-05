Play-Doh is the bane of many parents’ existence.
The modeling compound may seem all fun and innocent on the surface, but the reality is a gray jumbled mess, dried bits stuck in rugs and bad snack choices. Naturally, the funny parents of Twitter lament their frustrations with the stuff in the form of hilarious tweets.
Below, we’ve rounded up 50 relatable tweets from parents about Play-Doh. Enjoy!
How you act when your kid mixes two different colors of play-doh together is the real you.— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) April 5, 2020
My children may no longer sleep beside me, but they make their presence known by leaving things like play-doh in my bed.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 23, 2018
My 1-year-old found a jar of Play-Doh.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 30, 2016
I figured she couldn't do any harm if she couldn't open it.
She threw it at her sister's head.
There is nothing like being a parent and finding a piece of dried PlayDoh in the breakfast you’ve been trying to eat for the past 25 minutes— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) February 26, 2021
My kids are playing with Play-Doh so at least I don't have to make them lunch.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 9, 2018
I made a perfect Play-Doh apple and my kid "accidentally" stepped on it so now feels like as good a time as any to tell her there's no Santa— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) August 8, 2017
Takes bite of perfectly cooked prime rib at 5-star restaurant: Mmm, this is really good.— SpacedMom (@copymama) January 14, 2018
Takes mock-bite of 4yo’s mushroom-topped Play-Doh waffle: OMG THIS IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER TASTED DID YOU MAKE THIS YOURSELF IT’S EXQUISITE
Kids are experts at making insults sound like compliments,— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) May 15, 2019
3yo: Your stomach is squishy like Play-Doh, it's fun!
My ridiculous children whenever we play with Play-Doh: pic.twitter.com/G4KumcR15Z— A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) February 16, 2020
The good news is I just ate a jellybean I found on the ground of our apartment. The bad news is it was a tiny ball of Play Doh.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 9, 2012
They’ve just updated the list of traditional anniversary gifts - the material for the 10th anniversary is now dried Play-Doh.— SpacedMom (@copymama) January 26, 2018
They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts but I just ate 4 Play-Doh pizzas so the inside is bad too— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 14, 2019
My 2-year-old shaped green Play-Doh into lettuce and ate it.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 7, 2017
In her defense, it had as much flavor as real lettuce.
Oh, your kid was recently tested for the gifted program? Mine's playing with Play-Doh & just yelled NOW IMMA MAKE A PURPLE PIECE OF POOP— Val (@ValeeGrrl) January 24, 2017
Me: let’s use the quarantine to try foods that you wouldn’t normally eat!— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) April 16, 2020
3yo: *eats play-doh*
Me: yeah not like that.
My 5yo loves Play-Doh, or as I like to call it when I'm scraping it out of the carpet after she's done: (*20-minute stream of expletives*)— Wendy S. (@maughammom) April 4, 2016
My son spent the morning making me Play-Doh food and then getting mad when I wouldn't eat it.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) February 19, 2015
WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND, BRO.
What I say:— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) March 1, 2017
It's time for lunch. Let's eat!
What my kids hear:
Let's roll out ALL of the Play-Doh on
the table.
Well, all the new colors of Play-Doh we just opened lasted about an hour before becoming one giant ball of brownish-grey.— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) August 10, 2020
My toddler doesn't have money to buy me gifts, so she finds/makes shitty gifts like rocks, leaves, weeds, boogers, duplo lego things, but my all time fave is the play-doh mold she made of her butt. I love all these shitty gifts and they all make me cry.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) November 13, 2019
On the phone with my crying son (5) "Aww it's OK buddy, do you want daddy?" Son: "No, I want Play-Doh"— The Walking Dad (@RealDMK) March 21, 2013
I used to be young and wild and free and now the sound of dry Play-Doh being sucked up my vacuum cleaner excites me.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) May 13, 2020
Me: Why is your Play-Doh on the floor?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 27, 2018
4-year-old: It won't stick to the wall.
I'm done asking.
“Kids aren’t messy enough”— Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) October 3, 2020
-inventor of Play-Doh
Been putting off a trip to Walmart so long I'm using Play-Doh as band aids....— Clanopath (@Clanopath) May 9, 2013
In other news, can the makers of Play-Doh quit pretending and just start selling canisters that are already just a multitude of dried-out flakes and a bunch of colors mashed together? Like we all know where this is going by now you’re not fooling anyone.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) January 24, 2020
Leaving all the play-doh bits on the floor until they dry and are easier to sweep is not laziness, it's efficiency.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) February 28, 2017
Sometimes I wish Play-Doh actually WERE toxic so I could throw it all out rather than find bits in the couch & rug for the next five years.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) July 1, 2016
Hold on. My daughter is telling me the importance of moisturizing play-doh.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 3, 2019
The good news: My kid stayed in her bed all night.— The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) January 19, 2021
The bad news: I vaguely recall saying something like "Please, please for the love of God, please stay in your bed. If you do we can do play-doh all day, I don't care, just PLEASE let me sleep."
Soooo......
My child would like you to know that boogers are the play-doh of the body— dadpression (@Dadpression) August 23, 2016
My husband bought the kids an elaborate Play-Doh set and then left for a business trip for 5 days, and I think the only appropriate way to revenge-parent here is to let the kids have a water balloon fight on the lawn before he returns home to mow it.— Goldfish and Chicken Nuggets (@gfishandnuggets) October 9, 2019
Me: Don’t eat Play-Doh. It tastes bad.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2014
4-year-old: How do you know how it tastes?
Touché.
Some days Play-Doh is a necessary evil in a parent's fight for peace and quiet.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) August 7, 2014
Unsupervised kids with Play-Doh are the reason I can't have nice things.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) June 6, 2014
Today in art class my 5yo recreated the poop emoji with play-doh and my 3yo made a cut out of her butt. I would say homeschooling is going great.— Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) September 28, 2020
*brings 36 pack of play-doh to a kid’s birthday party *— Heather #BLM (@dishs_up) December 11, 2018
Let’s see if his parents want to be friends now...muhhaha pic.twitter.com/rTsGAr0wk0
Play-Doh is different that I remember as a kid. Like, a little more bitter and less salty.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 5, 2015
Want to be small child's hero? Give them Play-Doh and a garlic press.— dadpression (@Dadpression) February 12, 2017
Found myself getting uptight about my kid opening up all his play dough tubs at once rather than just using one at a time & then remembered the Barbie moms from my childhood who wouldn’t let their kids play with the Barbie and kept it in the box. So I chilled out & opened it all— amil (@amil) September 6, 2019
I wouldn’t say being a parent has made me dead inside, but my 2 year old mixed a load of different coloured playdoh together and I didn’t care— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) June 20, 2019
My kids when they’re done making the PlayDoh food they want me to eat. pic.twitter.com/C2WjOJini3— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) January 16, 2019
[Dad confessions]— *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) May 14, 2019
I told my kids I’m allergic to Play-Doh but I just don’t like hanging out with them
In our house you can play with any color of Play Doh that you want, as long as it’s brown.— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) November 22, 2019
M: Come here. I want to show you something— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) March 29, 2015
L: *Walks up
M: *Throws Play Doh in his face
Me: I've taught you well, my son
Parenting Clue— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) August 31, 2019
The crime: someone mixed play-doh while I was making breakfast.
My guess:
The toddler
In the Dining Room
With the play-doh pic.twitter.com/oWMCNS3Ut5
She kept crying and repeating, "You mixed the fancy play-doh with the regular play-doh," and that was why I had to start drinking.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) March 21, 2015
my life holds no greater satisfaction than listening to someone else try to police my children's play-doh usage— Nicole Chung 정수정 (@nicolesjchung) June 30, 2015
If my kids lived in the movie A Quiet Place:— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) March 4, 2020
Me: (whispering) Be very quiet or the aliens will eat us.
My kids: EAT? IS IT TIME FOR SNACK NOT THAT SNACK WE WANT CHIPS EWW APPLES CAN WE PLAY WITH PLAY DOH
Me: SHUT UUUUUUP
Aliens: lol hey dinner and a show
I'll play Play-Doh all day as long as someone keeps refilling my drink.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) July 12, 2014