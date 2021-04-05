50 Relatable Tweets From Parents About Play-Doh

"My child would like you to know that boogers are the Play-Doh of the body."

Play-Doh is the bane of many parents’ existence.

The modeling compound may seem all fun and innocent on the surface, but the reality is a gray jumbled mess, dried bits stuck in rugs and bad snack choices. Naturally, the funny parents of Twitter lament their frustrations with the stuff in the form of hilarious tweets.

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 relatable tweets from parents about Play-Doh. Enjoy!

TwitterParentsKidsHumorPlay-Doh