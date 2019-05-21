30 Funny Tweets About Preschool Graduations

Preschool graduation ceremonies may seem like silly rituals that aren’t based on academic merit, but they certainly have their benefits.
After all, it doesn’t get much cuter than tiny children in tiny caps and gowns. These milestones can be very emotional for parents ― or at the least, very funny.
We’ve rounded up 30 hilarious tweets about preschool graduations from parents and other funny grownups. Enjoy!
Pre-kid me: “Preschool graduation ceremonies are so dumb what are they graduating from- naptime?”— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) June 28, 2018
June 28, 2018: “DOWN IN FRONT, IF YOU MAKE ME MISS THIS PANORAMIC SHOT OF MY BABY’S SPECIAL DAY AS A SCHOLAR I WILL KILL YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY.”
Just got invited to my nephew's preschool graduation. I'm actually thrilled he's decided to finally do something positive with his life!— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 5, 2017
At preschool graduation, the kids announced their heroes.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2017
Most said their mom or dad
My 5-year-old said her pet pig
Not that I'm jealous.
There are parents at this preschool graduation in formal wear and I just used water from an old sippy cup to get Dorito dust off my jeans.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 7, 2016
Nothing says false sense of achievement and unwarranted success like a preschool graduation.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) May 30, 2017
[at daughter's preschool graduation]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 20, 2015
Me: This is a meaningless honor that won't help her in life.
Wife: So it's like your English degree.
Preschool graduation: gotta love the way kids fade out when they don't know the words & then shout the ones they do. Like me in synagogue.— Kathy Cooperman (@Kathy_Cooperman) June 6, 2013
I attended my 5 year old's junior kindergarten graduation today. It was emotional for him (he cried because the staple in his hat fell out).— Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) June 25, 2013
Cried at Son's Kindergarten graduation & the Mom next to me said "Aw, it's hard to watch them grow." Me: "No, I'm sad free daycare is over."— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) June 4, 2015
Made it out to nephew's pre-school graduation. Kids' career goals so far: blonde mermaid, gymnast, ballerina, Moana and a ... ghost/chef.— Blair Angulo (@bangulo) June 9, 2017
Thanks for posting pictures of your kid's preschool graduation. Impressive that they were able to pass the playing with blocks portion.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 19, 2016
Preschool graduation! Pro: will be super adorable. Con: somehow scheduled to last 90 MINUTES. Assume each 5-year-old giving a speech.— Dan Kois (@dankois) June 15, 2012
6-year-old: Are you excited about your preschool graduation (which is almost a year away)? You get to sing songs!— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) July 11, 2018
4-year-old: I don’t know what I’m going to sing...maybe I’ll do “I walk a lonely road...”
Pre-K graduation 2019 is going to be epic.
I can't believe I live in a world where kindergarten graduation presents are a thing. Wtf? You aren't even literate, kids. Keep working.— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) May 15, 2015
"Ugh. 'Kindergarten Graduation' is so stupid. That's not even a real thing."— Wendy S. (@maughammom) May 25, 2016
*goes anyway
*sobs
*takes 4000 pictures
OK, so when a baby is screaming and crying because he's bored, he gets to leave, but I do it and I'm "ruining the kindergarten graduation."— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 8, 2016
I'm at a preschool "graduation" party and it's convinced me that Lord of the Flies must've been based on a true story.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) June 5, 2015
Pre-school graduation just turned into a Frozen flash mob by 5 year olds— Randy Houska (@PapaRandlicious) May 10, 2014
I'm at my son's pre-school graduation and SHUT-UP YOU'RE THE ONE WHO'S CRYING I'M JUST ALLERGIC TO MY OWN AWESOME SHUT-UP!— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 23, 2012
Brag again about your kid's preschool graduation and we'll see if my head can explode from Facebook statuses alone.— Walking Outside In Slippers (@WalkingOutside) June 3, 2016
Sure hope these beer goggles make this morning's kindergarten graduation more entertaining.— inappropriate mom (@nicfit75) May 24, 2013
I'm using my last vacation day to attend my boys' kindergarten graduation.— Lady E (@cakevans) May 29, 2015
I'll be wearing a t-shirt under my blouse that says, "Martyr".
Song lyrics at 4's preschool graduation: "All the boys like to hump-hump-humpty-dumpty." Teach 'em young. I was the mom laughing in the back— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) May 30, 2013
Lots of shouty singing at this preschool graduation.— Kathy Cooperman (@Kathy_Cooperman) June 2, 2016
Want to feel old? They were bumping Graduation by Vitamin C at my son's preschool graduation. Well, maybe more confused than old...— Andrew Knott (@aknott21) May 26, 2017
[preschool graduation]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 9, 2016
3-year-old: No more school ever!
Me: Actually, you have years and years of school left.
3: I quit.
Preschool graduation 'ceremony' in 1 hour. I was vaguely cynical until I saw his decorated classroom, then I promptly burst into tears.— Linda (@Sundry) June 6, 2013
This Kindergarten graduation advertised it was going to be "the best ever" so they best be serving Mimosas.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) May 27, 2015
Remember when pre-school and kindergarten "graduation" was just "the last day of school?"— daisy barringer (@daisy) June 9, 2016
Not crying at preschool graduation does not mean you are tough. It means you will cry at ridiculous moments for the rest of the day.— Jessica Watson (@JessBWatson) May 21, 2014