Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Preschool Graduations

"Nothing says false sense of achievement and unwarranted success like a preschool graduation."

Preschool graduation ceremonies may seem like silly rituals that aren’t based on academic merit, but they certainly have their benefits.

After all, it doesn’t get much cuter than tiny children in tiny caps and gowns. These milestones can be very emotional for parents ― or at the least, very funny.

We’ve rounded up 30 hilarious tweets about preschool graduations from parents and other funny grownups. Enjoy!

funny tweetsgraduationpreschoolpreschool graduation