CORONAVIRUS

21 Too-Real Tweets About The Reopening Process

"The only thing I'm reopening is this bottle of Tito's Vodka."

Over the past couple of months, many states and cities have outlined their plans for reopening businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout that process, the funny folks on Twitter have shared how they really feel about these seemingly premature moves.

The coronavirus crisis is far from over, and public health experts have warned against fully returning to business as usual, at least at this point, particularly in areas that are experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases. If your community is reopening, it’s best to follow local expert guidance, practice social distancing and wear a mask while out in public.

Below, we’ve rounded up 22 too-real tweets that sum up the chaos, confusion and disagreement surrounding the various stages of reopening across the United States.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
CoronavirusCOVID-19tweetpandemicreopening