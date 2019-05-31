35 Hilarious Tweets About Going To Therapy

Therapy is an excellent tool for coping with mental health challenges like anxiety and stress. Like most good things in life, it may also serve as fodder for humor.
The client-therapist relationship can be important and powerful ― and at times, a little awkward. Many people have shared their uncomfortable therapist interactions in funny, earnest and slightly hyperbolic tweets.
Reflecting on the highs and lows of therapy, we’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets about seeing a professional.
My therapist asked me to consider that most people want to be kind & aren’t trying to trap me. Sounds like a trap.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) October 13, 2018
Therapist: Why do you think you're so unhappy?— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 11, 2018
Me, not telling her anything I've done or said that I think she'll get mad at me for: I dunno, maybe I'm just too perfect?
THERAPIST: Do you realize just how much of your life is controlled by your fear of shame?— Avery Edison (@aedison) October 14, 2017
ME: um hopefully not a shameful amount???
my therapist: “take it slow, avoid caffeine, don’t put yourself into situations that you know will make you anxious, eat well and regularly”— ebs (@gimmefirstborn) May 7, 2019
me on I-95 with an iced coffee on the way to hang out with my ex boyfriend: “I should go VEGAN”
My therapist says I overthink everything, so that's given me a lot to think about.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 27, 2017
therapist: and what does it feel like when you’re having a panic attack— ser wikipedia brown of the free north (@eveewing) September 24, 2018
me: I can’t describe it in words
therapist: if you had to visualize it what would it look like
me: https://t.co/6uAG2uKwyB
My therapist: be gentle with yourself, don’t drink so much coffee, sleep enough, don’t deal with people who upset you, eat healthily— Amy Taylor (@amytaylor1) May 21, 2019
Me: 2nd hour on Twitter, chugging a venti drip after 3 hours of sleep, arguing with Internet trolls, eating Swedish Fish for breakfast
my therapist told me to work on loving myself as much as i love beyoncé— ziwe (@ziwe) April 8, 2019
Me: *exclusively telling my therapist about the good parts of my week*— Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) October 22, 2018
Therapist: It sounds like you’re doing good :)
Me: how dare you
My therapist has literally never even told me I am gorgeous. So fucked up. Like what am I even paying her for then ????????— Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) April 8, 2019
My therapist: <laughs at a joke I said>— sara mchenry @ CAKE 311A (@yellowcardigan) March 6, 2019
Me (to myself): This is great. I’m going to get a good grade in therapy, something that is both normal to want and possible to achieve,
Me: What's the score, who's winning?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 31, 2017
Therapist: Ok so that's really not how couples counseling works.
told my therapist today that im starting to notice that these appointments are starting to turn into me just talking to myself until i figure out that the answer is compassion and being nice to myself and she looked at me like pic.twitter.com/Om10EU9mHx— tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) January 23, 2019
ME: I feel lost and hollow and directionless and like this city has no answers for me.— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) October 19, 2017
THERAPIST: Have you tried eating lunch?
me: therapy’s a complex set of strategies, not a cure— J. Jennifer Espinoza (@sadqueer4life) November 2, 2017
also me: whenever my therapist says she’s proud of me i lose a year’s worth of trauma
every time i look for a new therapist pic.twitter.com/yqLl6KJNN9— tiffany (@radioheadass) March 20, 2018
Therapist: So, what’s going on?— Ash (an female) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) March 12, 2018
Me: *winking* how much time ya got?
Therapist: *rubbing the bridge of her nose* 50 minutes, Ashley. The same as always.
me: i want a therapist to call me on my bullshit— merritt k (@merrittk) February 6, 2019
my therapist: your thoughts are wrong
me: ey fuck you too pal
Me: Why did they call themselves The Breakfast Club? They only ate lunch together.— Tim (@Playing_Dad) May 2, 2018
Therapist: This is really a waste of your time & money
THERAPIST: Tell me some things you like.— Floyd is dead (@dafloydsta) March 20, 2019
ME: I like when I'm sleeping.
THERAPIST: I meant when you're awake.
ME: Oh, I don't like that.
my therapist gave me homework to do before our next session so now I can never go back to therapy— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 30, 2017
Me: I keep having this dream where I wake up and the house is completely empty, and no one contacts me— The Dad (@thedad) April 15, 2019
Therapist: Nightmares can be
Me: No, no, I love it
therapist: on 3, we'll both say our definitions of "dating." 1, 2, 3— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 17, 2017
[same time]
therapist: 2 people who like each oth-
me: when you have consistent sex with your mortal enemy
therapist:
me:
therapist: *takes concerned notes*
My therapist: -— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 5, 2019
Me: how do people doing the worm not get hurt?
Therapist: Either you’re a genius who is incredibly quick or you already sensed some of this for awhile.— Erica Rhodes (@ericarhodes) May 29, 2019
Me: I prefer the genius theory.
therapist: you should focus on finding a new hobby, one that isn't stressful or doesn't bring out anxiety— JP (@itmeJP) May 30, 2019
me: sports are fun I guess
therapist: great idea!
<next weeks session>
me: so I'm into hockey and my town's team is in the stanley cup finals
therapist: oh fuc
Therapist: Bottling up negative emotions is bad for your health— Alex, but online (@Alex_but_online) March 13, 2018
Me:[finger guns] That’s why I also bottle up the positive ones
Therapist: we need to talk about your dad— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) May 28, 2019
Me: spill the tea sis
Therapist: no, I need you to talk about your dad
Me: drag him honey
Therapist: you have a serious problem regarding your own father
Me: he is canceled amirite
today my therapist said "blame and fault finding aren't pastimes" and as a Virgo I was just... pic.twitter.com/EJFTNHV4xY— jeremy bearimy (@crissles) May 1, 2019
Today I went into my purse to pay my therapist and a bag of shredded cheese fell out— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) October 25, 2017
I told my therapist about my constant need to be liked and he said we can discuss it on the jet ski I bought him.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 12, 2019
me: idk i have nothing to talk about— 𝙴𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚢 𝙰𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 (@emllyannette) May 26, 2019
my therapist: pic.twitter.com/e2kfcQVRBk
Just accidentally referred to my therapist as “my boss” so chew on that one Freud.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) February 23, 2019
supposed to meet a new therapist to work on abandonment anxiety and she didn't turn up which, honestly? power move. Definitely not my fault though, I see your test doc and I am PASSING IT— Philosophy Tube (@PhilosophyTube) May 25, 2019
THERAPIST: if his twitter going away made you happy, why not just leave twitter— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 2, 2017
ME: [mentally drafting a tweet re: this exchange] yea maybe