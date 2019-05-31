Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Wellness

35 Hilarious Tweets About Going To Therapy

These interactions will probably resonate (and make you LOL).

Therapy is an excellent tool for coping with mental health challenges like anxiety and stress. Like most good things in life, it may also serve as fodder for humor.

The client-therapist relationship can be important and powerful ― and at times, a little awkward. Many people have shared their uncomfortable therapist interactions in funny, earnest and slightly hyperbolic tweets.

Reflecting on the highs and lows of therapy, we’ve rounded up 35 relatable tweets about seeing a professional.

