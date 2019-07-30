Home & Living

33 Too-Real Tweets About Sharing A Netflix Account With Your Family

"I don't need to know when my mom is watching 'Diary of a Nymphomaniac.'"

It’s no secret that lots of people ― especially millennials ― share Netflix accounts with loved ones (or even loose acquaintances with many degrees of separation). It’s especially common for families to use the same account, which can lead to hilarious and embarrassing situations.

We’ve rounded up 33 funny tweets about sharing a Netflix account (as well as subscriptions to other streaming services like Hulu and HBO Go) with family members.

NetflixFamily