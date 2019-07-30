33 Too-Real Tweets About Sharing A Netflix Account With Your Family

It’s no secret that lots of people ― especially millennials ― share Netflix accounts with loved ones (or even loose acquaintances with many degrees of separation). It’s especially common for families to use the same account, which can lead to hilarious and embarrassing situations.
We’ve rounded up 33 funny tweets about sharing a Netflix account (as well as subscriptions to other streaming services like Hulu and HBO Go) with family members.
Greeting card:— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 27, 2015
[Outside] Mom & Dad, sorry I haven't called
[Inside] But you need to update your payment info for the Netflix I'm stealing :)
the problem with sharing ur Netflix acct with fam: I don't need to know when my mom is watching 'diary of a nymphomaniac.' :-(— tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) June 24, 2011
When your parents change the Netflix password pic.twitter.com/NtH0587w8f— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 22, 2017
Ever since my son started using our Netflix account to watch TV in his room, all it keeps recommending for us is to be better parents.— Gennefer ‘Stands with the WGA’ Gross (@Gennefer) September 6, 2014
It is I, eldest sibling, king of the family, with the Netflix premium plan, Hulu w no commercials and live TV plan, Spotify w no ads family plan. And do you know not one person texted me today to thank me for Beyonce— Kima Jones (@kima_jones) April 18, 2019
THERAPIST: how are you?— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 9, 2015
ME: well I got kicked off my mom's family plan on Monday & her Netflix today
THERAPIST: I'll clear my afternoon
um if you must know this hbogo password has been passed down in my family for generations— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 20, 2017
Everyone at home kept watching Netflix using my profile. Messed up all my lists and history... so I renamed “Dad” to “Install Windows Updates Now.” Problem solved. pic.twitter.com/33tpvghLCf— mike angiulo (@mikeangiulo) April 7, 2018
what are concepts your parents can only lightly grasp? today I had to take several minutes to explain to my mom that everyone can access the same things on Netflix and that there aren’t like, separate content libraries for different accounts. I still don’t think she gets it— Sammy Nickalls 🧚♀️ (@sammynickalls) November 24, 2018
i always forget that i use my parents’ netflix account til i go home for the holidays, sit down to watch a movie with the fam, and netflix is like “more movies like Below Her Mouth: The Wet Summer, Mrs. Moan, Pink Friends, Lesbian Alphabet, Roommates, Pussy Fever, Girl Cocktail,— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) December 28, 2018
Guess I have to be an adult and get my own HBO 😡— Phoni Stark (@Steph_I_Will) August 27, 2016
My parents just informed me they took the HBO package off their Direct TV.
I get that I'm covered by Obamacare until I'm 26 but how long will I get this family Netflix account for— Karen Chee (@karencheee) December 18, 2016
me and husbae have one household with, unnecessarily, two Netflix accounts, and we can’t consolidate because each of us have our whole family depending on our Netflix :-/ https://t.co/A8VwLwSHOx— wikipedia brown wins at the end of Game of Thrones (@eveewing) December 3, 2018
.@netflix pick up brooklyn nine nine and i'll stop sharing my password with everyone in my family— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) May 11, 2018
Just met a parent who is using their child’s Netflix account and I’m open-minded but that is unnatural— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) November 21, 2018
I gave my mom my Netflix password and now she is watching the shit out a Bollywood movie like has anyone ever been this engrossed pic.twitter.com/M5DjumsLN4— Scaachi (@Scaachi) March 3, 2017
I think when I'm 41 years old I'll still mooch off of my parent's netflix— Noah Larson (@noahsthename) October 10, 2013
"Slidin' Into Your Dad's Netflix Account" is my middle name— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) February 6, 2015
LOL I just had to admit to a Netflix PR person that I'm a 30-something adult woman who is still on my family's Netflix account.— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) April 16, 2019
1. give random family member ur netflix account— Marissa A. Ross (@MarissaARoss) July 14, 2014
2. totally forget
3. select "watched recently"
4. laugh endlessly
tfw @netflix changes their icons and all of a sudden my cool not looking like an eye patch icon turns into the blue woman with an eye patch icon... when your mother in law wears an eyepatch and you share a netflix account and then it looks like you're mocking her 🙃— 𝔭𝔬𝔰𝔰𝔲𝔪 (@impossumble_) July 28, 2018
Happy Mother's Day, Mom. Just know that ever since I got my own Netflix account, I've missed browsing the "Recently Watched By Nina" section— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) May 8, 2016
Adulthood officially begins when you stop using your parents' Netflix account and start using your own.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) September 9, 2018
me to my dad: yeah, mom and I really liked Schitt’s creek, you should watch it!— Sammy Nickalls 🧚♀️ (@sammynickalls) November 24, 2018
mom: but he can’t access it on ours.
me: yes he can! it’s on netflix!
mom: on YOUR Netflix though.
me: all Netflix is the same
mom: [suspiciously] ok
I’d like to rewind and add a line to maid of honor speech:— Sarah Smith (@sarahsmith2015) July 13, 2019
Jesse, you really became a member of our family when you gave us all the Netflix password. You have set the bar high for all future in-laws.
Gotta love when my mom changes the Netflix password without telling me and I sit there going through every reason why I was cut off and removed from the family until she responds— Kelsey Kels✌🏼️ (@kram_98) January 18, 2018
If my dad were to die tomorrow, the one thing I would want him to know is— Whitney Pierson (@whitney_pierson) June 1, 2016
how many people are using his Hulu plus subscription
I was gonna back out of Netflix when the rate jumped up but my whole family and in-laws use it so now I'm stuck😅— dee🌿 (@xoxodlc) July 10, 2019
Me "accidentally" subscribing to Starz with my husband Amazon Prime account. American Gods ready. pic.twitter.com/Ojgw9z7oVe— Hot Girl May Parker (@Steph_I_Will) April 28, 2017
You know your mom loves you when she renames the family Netflix account password after you— Meghan Gampper (@mjgamppa) April 7, 2014
I could be a millionaire and I’d still mooch off my parents Netflix and amazon prime you ain’t never too rich or grown for free two-day shipping— Annelise (@serotoninwya) March 16, 2019
I just found out that my family has an HBO Go account so brb gonna go into a Game of Thrones hole and never return— Sammy Nickalls 🧚♀️ (@sammynickalls) June 6, 2016
You learn so much about those you share your Netflix w/. My sis has watched 4 seasons of "Sister Wives" in 4 DAYS, plus "Inside: Chipotle."— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 17, 2014