35 Tweets About Sleep Struggles That Are Way Too Real

Insomnia. Anxiety. Night terrors. These are just a few of the many issues people commonly experience that prevent a good night’s sleep.
Sleep disorders and conditions that affect sleep can be a serious problem, and should definitely be addressed by a doctor for treatment. But many people who deal with them also use their struggles as a source of humor.
We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about sleep problems to help you feel a little less alone if you experience them too. Whether you find yourself unable to fall asleep or have major issues once you do get some shut-eye, you’ll hopefully relate to these.
BEDTIME ROUTINE:— Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) June 26, 2018
- brush teeth
- set alarm
- oh god I’m on twitter
- take melatonin
- close eyes
- I’m still on twitter???
- omg after death there’s no moment where I’ll realize I died, l just won’t exist & won’t even know
- fave a tweet
- it’s been 4 hrs & sleep will never come
me: time to sleep— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 30, 2019
anxiety: time for my one-woman show
do you think insomnia is punishment for begging to stay up late all the time when i was a child— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 23, 2014
GOD: [inventing sleep] make it the best thing & give it to evryone— jonny sun (@jonnysun) August 11, 2016
ANGEL: aw thats nice
GOD: and make it imposible to experience or remember
Until I started experiencing insomnia I had no idea it was possible to be this furious with each of my pillows individually— Erin *crosstalk* Ryan (@morninggloria) June 3, 2018
I only use high thread count sheets to ensure that I have the most luxurious night terrors— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) May 23, 2013
some personal news: I've started sleepwalking again. please hide your candy because I will eat it— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) April 11, 2016
You call it insomnia, I call it no one bothering me while I eat all the snacks time.— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) July 9, 2016
Any jeans can be Pajama Jeans if you have narcolepsy!— Megan Amram (@meganamram) October 3, 2011
Doctor: How are his night terrors?— dadpression (@Dadpression) August 6, 2016
Me: Well...they’re called night terrors.
One thing I’m passionate about is ruining a trip by being unable to sleep the night before I leave.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 2, 2019
The best part about insomnia is it gives you more time to win every single argument you’ve ever had with someone in your head.— Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 10, 2018
been doing one of those highly successful people habits. keeping my bed made. keeping my bed made by never going to sleep in the first place by having sleep disorder by way of highly successful anxiety— tara shoe (@tarashoe) December 4, 2018
me: tomorrow’s— kim monte 🏳️🌈 (@KimmyMonte) June 30, 2019
a long day gotta
get a good night’s
sleep. my brain: pic.twitter.com/1RMB4EOogR
I can't sleep— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) August 28, 2017
I'm bored
It's hot
It's hot
It's hot
I'm bored
It's hot
It's hot
Everything I've ever said to anyone is terrible
-- insomnia
should I use my insomnia for good or for evil or for eating half a pack of string cheese— Chelsea Nachman (@chelseanachman) September 27, 2015
Was up all night wondering if dogs get insomnia.— EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) July 16, 2018
One time at a hotel, I ate a mini fridge chocolate bar, while sleepwalking.— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) May 21, 2018
My boyfriend at the time saw me do it and said he didn’t want to wake me to tell me not to eat the chocolate bar cause it would start an argument.
We argued about letting me eat a $12 Bounty bar anyway.
Insomnia:— The Personification of Nevil (@TheAlexNevil) October 23, 2018
Me:
Insomnia:
Me:
Insomnia: “Cat’s In The Cradle” is a catchy tune, isn’t it?
Me:
Insomnia:
Me:
Insomnia: 🎶The cat’s in the cradle and the silver spoon—
Me: I hate you.
At the end of the day, my body is basically just a device for converting whiskey into night terrors.— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) May 10, 2012
My look today can best be described as I didn't sleep well last night.— EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) June 19, 2019
Classy dog names:— Robin Thede (@robinthede) November 25, 2016
Joan of Bark
Shia LeWoof
Charles Barkley
Woof Blitzer
Anderson Pooper
Arf-ony Hopkins
Kate Barkinsale
yes I have insomnia
2:00 AM - can't sleep— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 5, 2019
3:00 AM - can't sleep
4:00 AM - can't sleep
5:00 AM - can't sleep
5:57 AM - falls in slow motion down a dreamlike rabbit hole... the kind of sleep you only see in luxury mattress commercials
6:00 AM - ALARM
When you are awake at 4:30 in the morning for no GD reason and you check Twitter to find that (on the day you need her most) your good pal Ambien is being dragged through the mud pic.twitter.com/Uw7OB4ZYy1— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) May 30, 2018
When people see you lying down with your eyes closed they still ask "Are you sleeping?" Me: "NO I'M TRAINING TO DIE."— Joshua. (@SkaterJoshh) April 23, 2013
My wife just goes to sleep when she gets tired and it's the most impressed I ever am by anyone doing anything.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 8, 2017
Me: I'm going to sleep now!— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) June 4, 2015
My insomnia: That's cute, that really is.
wonders if night terrors experienced during daytime napping should be considered deleted scenes. I was on the edge of my bed the whole time!— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) September 13, 2009
My grotesque sleeping schedule is a drawback on every day except New Year's Eve, when I can use my insomniac skill set to pass as a Young.— Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) January 1, 2019
Sleep study in the streets, sleep apnea in the sheets— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) October 18, 2015
Me dropping my 10 yr off at her first day of school.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 4, 2014
Me: Have fun.
Her: Bye. Where are you going?
Me: Back to sleep.
thanks to my newly returned insomnia i just discovered that phone sex lines A - still exist, and B - still have awful commercials— tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) September 24, 2018
Local Insomniac Has Been Looking Forward To Collapsing Into Bed All Day, Suddenly Wired At 10 PM, More At 11— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 3, 2019
ME: Why can’t I sleep?— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) February 20, 2018
CUP OF COFFEE FROM 4 PM: I’ve put together a list of everyone who might be mad at you.
People with insomnia, how do you sleep at night— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) July 18, 2014
“Living With” is a guide to navigating conditions that affect your mind and body. Each month in 2019, HuffPost Life will tackle very real issues people live with by offering different stories, advice and ways to connect with others who understand what it’s like. In July, we’re covering sleep and sleep disorders. Got an experience you’d like to share? Email wellness@huffpost.com.