35 Tweets About Sleep Struggles That Are Way Too Real

Have trouble getting those Zzzs? This is for you.

Insomnia. Anxiety. Night terrors. These are just a few of the many issues people commonly experience that prevent a good night’s sleep.

Sleep disorders and conditions that affect sleep can be a serious problem, and should definitely be addressed by a doctor for treatment. But many people who deal with them also use their struggles as a source of humor.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about sleep problems to help you feel a little less alone if you experience them too. Whether you find yourself unable to fall asleep or have major issues once you do get some shut-eye, you’ll hopefully relate to these.

“Living With” is a guide to navigating conditions that affect your mind and body. Each month in 2019, HuffPost Life will tackle very real issues people live with by offering different stories, advice and ways to connect with others who understand what it’s like. In July, we’re covering sleep and sleep disorders. Got an experience you’d like to share? Email wellness@huffpost.com.

