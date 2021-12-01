It’s that time of year again: Spotify has blessed us with its yearly recap of our most-listened-to artists, songs and podcasts. It’s a day the Twitterverse loves to celebrate — what better way to show off your good, cultured taste in music?
If you’re a parent, blessed isn’t quite the word you’re looking for — it’s more like trolled. Yes, Daniel Tiger will make an appearance. “Baby Shark” too, undoubtably. Is white noise on there? What a lovely way to remember the hours you spent trying to get your newborn to sleep. Thanks a lot, Spotify!
Below, the funny moms and dads of Twitter sum up the perils of Spotify Wrapped when you’re a parent.
My Spotify Wrapped is trying to tell me my number 1 streamed song is Baby Shark. Yes I’m absolutely livid and yes I’m deducting the cost of my Spotify membership from my son’s Christmas present.— GUVNA B (@GuvnaB) December 1, 2021
Ugh. I need to get my kid a separate Spotify account. He’s warping my Spotify Wrapped. pic.twitter.com/XjPuLGOJKx— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) December 1, 2021
I don't need Spotify Wrapped to tell me my top songs are all bangers from Daniel Tiger.— Alberto Nava (@StayKraken) December 1, 2021
My top podcast was the Colic Baby White Noise episode, if that’s any indication as to what 2021 has been like … #SpotifyWrapped https://t.co/OG6ZT5rgTK— Amanda Kingsley Malo (@kingsleymalo) December 1, 2021
Spotify Wrapped when you have a young child...— Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) December 1, 2021
1. Cocomelon
2. Cocomelon
3. Cocomelon
4. Cocomelon
5. Cocomelon
Spotify Wrapped Day, otherwise known as the day that parents of small children do not engage on the app— Marissa R. Moss (@MarissaRMoss) December 1, 2021
Yeah, this Spotify wrapped thing just hits different when you’re a parent. pic.twitter.com/ib0NEF1x2r— Dustin Neighly (@DNeighly) December 1, 2021
My Spotify Wrapped is almost exclusively the soundtrack from the Trolls Movie because how else would I ever get two kids to go anywhere in the car.— Jamesie (@jamesie_2015) December 1, 2021
It's also much better than most of yours, so I win, yet again.
rip to all parents whose kids fucked their spotify wrapped— julia 🌿 (@thejuleshershey) December 1, 2021
Canceled my Spotify just in time to avoid this whole wrapped situation. Don’t need their snarky AI telling me how many times I listened to the Frozen soundtrack this year cause guess what mfer I know how many times I listened to the frozen soundtrack this year let it go— Travis Alexander (@travisalxndr) December 1, 2021
My spotify wrapped is nothing but songs for my kids. Shocked to see Baby Shark was not #1.— Brendan Darr (@BrendanDarr) December 1, 2021
Biggest upset of the year.
Spotify Wrapped is a lot less cool when you have a child and your top 5 songs are all from the Frozen 2 soundtrack. Moana was making a hard push to get onto the list but I think Elsa and Anna built up too much of a lead early in the year.— Dex Dunford (@DexDunford) December 1, 2021
My Spotify wrapped used to be a quirky insight into my listening habits...living with kids means it's now like 'YOU ❤️ nursery rhymes and pump it up, you absolutely ADORE baby shark don't you' 😭— JP (@jendotlils) December 1, 2021
My Spotify Wrapped: The Jungle Book, Frozen, and Moana soundtracks, and one Nine Inch Nails song. Bangers every one.— Kevin Power (@KevPow3) December 1, 2021
Could I please have ONE year where the kids don’t taint my #SpotifyWrapped top songs list? pic.twitter.com/9ruNUHWsu5— Michael Serebriakov (@MichaelSilverV) December 1, 2021
It’s that time of year where my Spotify Wrapped shows me that—against my own wishes—the songs I listened to the most were from Frozen…— Cassie 🤍 (@kittycassss) December 1, 2021
Parenthood. 🙃