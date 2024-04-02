LifeHoroscopeAries

31 Tweets That Will Make Perfect Sense To Any Aries

"'i’m a lover not a fighter' so you can’t multitask?"
By 

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

If you’re hanging out with an Aries, there’s really no need to look for outside entertainment ― just sit back and watch them live. Those born under the Ram sign have boundless energy and intense emotionality that spills into some pretty dramatic scenes: They’re a lover! They’re a fighter! They’re a buyer of third drinks (and other impulse purchase “treats”) they probably don’t need. (But hey, they’re generous, too, so expect some drinks on them.)

Aries ― and those with strong Aries placements in their charts ― are confident, passionate and never boring. To celebrate the always entertaining sign ― and because it’s Aries season from March 21st till April 19th ―we’ve rounded up 31 tweets that tap into that Arian outlook. (To learn more about your astrology sign, visit our horoscopes page.)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31

Before You Go

LOADINGERROR LOADING
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE