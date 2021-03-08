Parenting

50 Funny Tweets About The Things Parents Repeat

"I feel like I should create a recording of me saying PLEASE CLEAN THAT UP so I can just hit play 500 times a day."

Kids tend to have selective hearing when it comes to requests from their parents. Naturally, that leads to a lot of repetition.

The hilarious parents of Twitter have shared truly relatable tweets lamenting the surprising number of times they say things like, “Don’t lick the door!” and “With soap!”

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 too-real tweets about the things parents repeat. Enjoy!

