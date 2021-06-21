Wellness

Tweets About Being Tired All The Time

"everyone always says i look tired in every photo and video and first of all, i am. second of all, that’s just my face."

Sleep deprivation comes for all of us at some point. But for many people, being tired is a near-constant.

If exhaustion seems to plague you on the regular, you’re not alone. And leave it to the funny folks on Twitter to find a way to laugh through the yawns.

We’ve rounded up 37 funny and relatable tweets from people who know what it’s like to feel tired all the time.

TwitterSleepfunny tweetstweetstired