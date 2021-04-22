Home & Living

Funny Tweets About Turning Your Camera On Or Off In The Zoom Era

"I haven't tried skydiving but I imagine the rush is like joining a zoom meeting with your camera already on."

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are still working from home ― which means our meetings continue to take the form of video conference calls.

While we may think we’ve got the whole Zoom thing down by now, there’s still the awkward dance around the age-old (coronavirus era) question: Should I turn my camera on or off? It turns out whichever option you choose, there’s ample space for hilarious mishaps and odd realizations.

Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets about turning your camera on or off in the videoconferencing era. Enjoy!

