50 Relatable Tweets About The Discomfort Of Wearing A Bra

One of the more profound love-hate relationships of our era is that between the bra and the boob-haver.
Sure, a bra can give your outfit a little extra oomph — but the feeling of taking it off at the end of the day is indescribable bliss. The funny ladies of Twitter certainly agree.
Below, we’ve rounded up 50 tweets about the discomfort of wearing a bra.
Took off my bra and forgot what I was mad about— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) September 18, 2017
"How many tags should we sew into these? Like, enough to print the Iliad? That sounds good." - Bra designers— Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) August 25, 2015
Women have come too far for strapless bras to suck so much— grace spelman: spokeswoman for being bad at math (@GraceSpelman) May 20, 2019
in my next life I want titties small enough to not need a bra— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) February 21, 2020
She was rare, like a bra with underwire that didn’t stab you— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) September 14, 2020
I just checked my calendar to see if I can take off my bra for the rest of the day and boy do I have GREAT news— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 17, 2019
Bra: off— currt ♛ (@currtnayy) July 30, 2018
Lights: out
Fan: on
Good: night
WHY DID WE EVER WEAR BRAS.— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) July 14, 2020
I hate this pandemic, but I do like that it made me realize that I have utter contempt for bras
When you didn't put on a bra to walk the dog, but some neighbors stopped you to chat about the trash cans. pic.twitter.com/PzVnc0CB4g— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) November 4, 2018
I’ve never been held hostage, but I have gotten trapped in my own sports bra while getting undressed.— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) September 28, 2019
Ripping off your mask when you get back in the car is the new taking off your bra when you get home— Maggie Scott (@maggiescott231) May 10, 2020
5: Mommy, why do girls wear bras?— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) June 12, 2019
Me: To support their boobies.
5: No, they’re trapping their boobies. They’re booby traps. *cracks herself up*
I’m raising a comedian.
Just told my sister not to die in my shower because the cops would show up and then I'd have to put a bra on.— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) July 25, 2016
One thing that never works out well is buying a bra in a hurry.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) August 27, 2019
i wore a bra for 7 hours today, pls clap— tracy the business goose (@brokeymcpoverty) September 17, 2020
A trust fall but it’s just me taking off my bra— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) September 8, 2020
Ain’t nobody wearing bras bruh https://t.co/jmZvZtoHty— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) April 12, 2020
I hope as the world slides into vaccine summer everyone’s ready to accept that we will not be going back to bras any time soon. Everyone is going to have to learn to deal with some nips.— alanna bennett 😩 (@AlannaBennett) March 18, 2021
no one is having a harder time reading the room than all my bra ads on instagram— Karen Chee (@karencheee) May 17, 2020
I’ve been wearing an underwire bra since I was twelve you can wear a mask— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) July 12, 2020
After 5 months of me bra-less-ly watching it, this TV has had enough. pic.twitter.com/sjoI1Mzq1x— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) August 4, 2020
Is there such thing as a sports bra that doesn't result in an atrocious uniboob? Asking for a boob of mine.— Ｍｏｍｚｉｌｌａ (@milliondollrfam) March 20, 2019
I used to think life was a long series of what ifs and general unease, but it turns out I was wearing the wrong size bra.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) May 8, 2018
I wonder if Elizabeth Warren has a plan to tackle underboob sweat. Millions of women suffer from underboob sweat. We don't talk about it enough.— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) June 11, 2019
I'm thinking a five point plan about constructing a bra that has a freezer pack instead of underwire.
Call me. I've got ideas, Liz.
I got 99 problems and most of them boil down to this bra.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) December 26, 2020
I think I speak for many cis women when I say that our actual greatest locker-room fear is getting stuck in our sweaty sports bra with no one around to help free us— andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 30, 2020
Why can’t the same technology that keeps NFL players’ pants up be used to make a strapless bra— Erin justice breyer please retire Ryan (@morninggloria) December 21, 2019
wearing a bra is self harm to me....personally.— queen quen (@quenblackwell) February 18, 2019
In middle school I used to wear a cami under any shirt I wore and now I don’t even where a bra lolol— Aunt Shi (@Shilah_Richelle) July 20, 2018
I'm sorry I can't respond to your work email. I've taken my bra off for the night.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 4, 2019
ALL MY NON-BRA-WEARING FRIENDS LOOK AWAY— Premee Mohamed (@premeesaurus) May 30, 2018
(whispers) ok whoever's left, is there a technical term for when you have a Bra Incident and you end up with either smashboob or fourboob and you can't fix it right away
is the word i'm looking for calamatitty
I saw a woman take her bra off walking down the street today. She appeared fine/not distressed etc. Her dress was loose fitting. She just slam took her bra off in 38 degree weather and put her windbreaker back on and stuffed the bra in her purse. Today...I saw freedom. 😂😂😂😂— a princess diana stan account (@seabethree) March 8, 2018
I don’t want to brag but I am now the proud owner of two bras that are ok I guess.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 24, 2020
I hate bras so much now I don’t care if I have 5 mins between zooms I am taking that monster off— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 18, 2021
Me: “Whose bra is that?”— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 30, 2018
Daughter: “Mine.”
Me: “Why is it on the kitchen windowsill?”
Daughter: “I took it off to eat.”
I own a lot of sports bras for someone who doesn’t do any sports.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) January 4, 2021
I quit wearing bras back in January (I switched to bralettes and supportive tank tops) and I know it’s not for everyone but goddamn I’m never going back to the tyranny of cup sizes and underwires— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) November 7, 2020
Bras are the real oppressors— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) October 23, 2019
the algorithm only ever shows me bra ads and for a while it was bras that create cleavage then bras for larger cup sizes and now bras for small chests and I want to know what they think is happening to me— maura quint (@behindyourback) March 9, 2021
not wearing a bra now to avoid that red bra-band mark in your nudes later is called good planning maybe you’ve heard of it— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) December 16, 2020
Like many women, I found out I've been wearing the wrong bra fit my whole life. like for instance did you know it's supposed to go on your boobs???— Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 12, 2018
Bra sizes shouldn’t be measured in numbers and letters but on a scale of how ethereal or matronly you look in a house dress.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) February 26, 2021
wore a bra today and it actually hurt— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 25, 2020
Putting on and taking off a sports bra counts as exercise. Don’t @ me— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) October 9, 2019
I need a good, big-titty sports bra that understands it will never have to live up to its name. At most, it'd have to endure an occasional solo dance party. I want something comfortable yet trustworthy, supportive but not oppressive, cute but doesn't try too hard. Please advise.— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) June 20, 2020
The only reason I'm wearing a bra is because I need the hug— Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) April 10, 2020
Doing a jigsaw puzzle is relaxing and fun. Also you don’t need to wear a bra.— Just J (@junejuly12) January 10, 2021
It should be illegal to switch the meeting from a Zoom to a phone call at the last minute. After I've put on a face and a bra, I'm going to need to be seen, thank you.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) September 2, 2020
An underwire just poked out of the one bra I've been wearing for a year. I feel like this is the Punxsutawney Phil for the pandemic ending soon.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 30, 2021
I’ve never done PCP, but I have taken off an underwire bra after 11 hours.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 15, 2018