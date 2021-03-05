21 Relatable Tweets For Everyone Running Out Of Steam At Work

Things are starting to look up with the news that there may be enough vaccines for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May. But many of us are hitting the pandemic wall right now after enduring a full year of COVID-19 life with all its upheaval, grief, loneliness and frustration. It’s once again hard to care about work at all some days, and people have been cracking wise on Twitter about it for weeks. Can’t we just get a break from all these emails? Life is exhausting enough.