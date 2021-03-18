Parenting

Tweets About Parents' Responses To 'Where Do Babies Come From?'

"'Daddy, where do babies come from?' Me: 'New phone. Who dis?'"

“Where do babies come from?”

It’s an age-old question kids pose to their parents. And yet it continues to catch grownups off-guard. Fortunately, it’s also rife with potential for humor.

We rounded up 45 funny tweets about parents’ responses to kids’ questions about where babies come from (including a few imagined answers from non-parents). Enjoy!

Parenting Babiessex talkfunny tweetsparenting tweets