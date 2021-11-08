29 Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Working From Home With A Partner

As cohabiting couples will tell you, working from home together has its upsides and its downsides.
Sure, it’s fun to have an impromptu mid-morning coffee date at the kitchen table or eavesdrop on their tense phone calls with colleagues. What’s not so fun is when your partner’s obnoxiously loud typing makes it impossible for you to concentrate. Or when you make a surprise half-naked cameo during your S.O.’s Zoom meeting after being assured their camera was off.
Below, we’ve rounded up 29 comical tweets about sharing a home and an office with your partner.
Day 302 of my husband and I both working from home:— Northern Lights 🐢🦎🐸 (@PinkCamoTO) January 12, 2021
Me: *tapes note to microwave reminding coworkers to PLEASE CLEAN UP SPILLS THIS MICROWAVE IS FOR THE WHOLE OFFICE
My husband heard me raise my voice and say “Per my last email” on a zoom meeting and working from home means him learning I’m a “per my last email” person.— Vanessa Guerrero (@nessguerrero) March 9, 2021
I was on a zoom meeting just now and my husband needed to go behind me so he thoughtfully crawled to stay out of the camera, which means instead of seeing him walk by in his underwear my coworkers saw him crawl by in his underwear.— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) November 4, 2021
When my husband randomly calls me over to say hi to his co-workers on Zoom pic.twitter.com/qeUIpJUm40— Yelisa (@motherplaylist) March 1, 2021
Oh shit my wife just said “stay in your lane, girl” on a Zoom call so I’m just gonna go work in the bedroom for the next several hours— Coach Rusty (@rusty_coach) September 23, 2021
Working from home is great when you bust into your partner's office going "AW SUCKY SUCKY" and then you realize he's in a v. v. important work call with his boss and you've got no pants on😌— Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) September 3, 2021
When husband on back-to-back Zoom calls so I can't make smoothie pic.twitter.com/fDvjZJQxlf— Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) September 13, 2021
the great thing about working from home is you get to absorb your partner’s job and stresses in addition to your own. it’s like a whole other job that i don’t get paid for.— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 3, 2021
Underrated work from home joy: When your partner is in a meeting that devolves into a fight and you get to enjoy the drama second-hand.— ella dawson (@brosandprose) May 20, 2021
If you've spent the last year working from home with a partner, overhearing their meetings etc, you are now legally entitled to work and practice in whatever their profession is. You completed your apprenticeship. Congrats.— Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) April 29, 2021
Part of my wife working from home means I am now privy to her many Scottish outbursts when dealing with difficult coworkers... She just got off a zoom and goes, “I tell ya, ____ couldn’t organize a piss up in a brewery”... 😂 #workingfromhome— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 23, 2021
just kissed my husband intimately on the back of the neck, as I walked past him, while working from home. he started this job on Monday. i thought he was watching a video. he was on a meeting with the CEO 😎— Felicity Ward (@felicityward) November 26, 2020
Thing I actually texted my husband this morning:— Ari Shapiro (@arishapiro) September 22, 2021
"Could you please quiet your dog I'm trying to interview the NATO Secretary General"#wfh
How is it going with both me and my husband working from home? He loudly chewed a granola bar next to me while I was trying to concentrate and I almost filed for divorce.— SpacedMom (@copymama) September 29, 2020
Working from home really makes me realise how easy my job is compared to parenting. I'm sitting in a quiet room drinking coffee and looking at the internet, overhearing my husband patiently explain why sugar snap peas are not, in fact, "too stinky".— Alex Lee (@alex_c_lee) August 6, 2021
my wife’s been working at home for more than a year now and has started complaining to me when her wireless connection is slow like I’m the office IT guy, so I made her submit a customer support ticket— Josh Holio (@TipToeFantastic) April 6, 2021
I know we’ve been working from home for a year, but it’s still such a trip to listen in on your partner’s work zooms & hear them say phrases you never usually hear them say like “brand loyalty” and “quantitative research” and “my wife can’t find out about us”— Brona C. Titley (@bronactitley) March 4, 2021
Just loudly shouted at the cat that he was a “motherf***er” just as my husband joined a Zoom meeting with his head of department. Love working from home 😬— Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) October 30, 2020
I love working from home when my girlfriend is also working from home. Every now and then I just hear her exclaim “oh hi lil stinky!” from the other side of the house, which means our cat has wandered into her office looking for attention— Lucy Sutcliffe (@lucyliz) September 27, 2021
Working from home means I hear my programmer boyfriend's indecipherable conversations with colleagues all day. This morning, he has been laughing about "node modules". Like, full on, belly laughing. 🤷♀️— Sienna Rodgers (@siennamarla) January 22, 2021
I'll be* releasing a memoir of my time working from home with my husband.— 🌊Carol🌊🐈⬛🐈⬛🐈⬛🐕🍩👧🏻🧒🏻 (@caroledwine) October 4, 2021
It's called "Where Are You Going and Will You Bring Back Cheese?"
*No, I won't be.
Working from home today and I can hear my husband chewing gum from his office from 1400 feet away.— Danielle Belardo, MD (@DBelardoMD) December 28, 2020
So apparently everyone on my husband's Zoom work call finds my singing distracting.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) February 11, 2021
Me: Working from home is hell.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 11, 2020
Wife: [flashes me as she walks by]
Me: Working from home is life's greatest gift.
My wife has a Zoom call for work, which means the dog and I have to stay in the bedroom since we don't know how to behave on Zoom calls.— Dan Regan (@Social_Mime) February 11, 2021
My partner and I have been working from home since March 2020, and he has finally politely informed me that my typing sounds like "50 hungry woodpeckers trying to eat a keyboard" 😬— Pia Lentini (@pelentini) September 29, 2021
WFH marriage is so romantic pic.twitter.com/eGl4rrXTnW— Maddie Boardman (@ml_boardman) June 2, 2021
Taking Work from Home to the next level, my husband has skipped sweatpants and gone straight to only wearing blankets. pic.twitter.com/txvOpsFenG— Kiersten White News (@kierstenwhite) February 4, 2021
My favorite part of my husband working from home is that our 6YO critiques all his conference calls.— Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) October 28, 2021
“I think you should say ‘don’t get me wrong’ instead of ‘let me be clear’ next time daddy, it just sounds better.”