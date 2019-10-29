Many people aspire to get into the practice of yoga. It’s an admirable goal: Research shows the activity is a great form of exercise and can relieve stress. Yoga can even improve sleep quality, reduce inflammation, help with chronic pain and more.

But in reality, it can be hard to motivate yourself to get to a class. Even if you make it, there are countless opportunities for uncomfortable moments ― from difficult poses to weird interactions with neighbors.

If you’ve found yourself in awkward situations during yoga class, you’re not alone. Here are 39 funny tweets about trying to get into yoga.

Yoga instructor: *folds herself in triangles like an American flag*



Me: Maybe I'll try the beginner class. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 7, 2017

one time I tried a yoga class and the instructor said if we got overwhelmed we could go into child’s pose and I immediately went into child’s pose and stayed in it until the end — Avery Edison (@aedison) June 3, 2018

Yoga Instructor: Ok, I want you to get in to Lotus position.

Me: pic.twitter.com/jUU1u0LR9x — Tim (@Playing_Dad) June 29, 2017

Twist and Shout



A Guide to Yoga in Your 40s — Northern Frights 💀 (@PinkCamoTO) April 28, 2018

hey boy, are you yoga because I keep saying I'm going to do you but we both know it's not going to happen — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 3, 2019

The yoga teacher said to get into your most comfortable seated position but there weren't any barstools around, I looked. — Kendra Alvey's cute and creepy ghost (@Kendragarden) January 5, 2018

*interrupts yoga class*

Why are we doing this? — moody monday (@mdob11) August 23, 2014

In yoga class I spend most of the time stressing out about having to say NAMASTE at the end — Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) June 21, 2013

nothing like a sneeze attack in the middle of my first yoga class to endear myself to all the tall white women — Karen Chee (@karencheee) August 30, 2018

My favourite exercise is the corpse pose in yoga.



It most accurately reflects both my fitness level and how I feel inside. — Northern Frights 💀 (@PinkCamoTO) September 2, 2016

Not to brag, but I'm the reason the yoga instructor stopped saying "there's no such thing as a stupid question" — snatch adams family (@hellohappy_time) May 1, 2017

Is it yoga if you wear sweatpants all day and then hunch over the garbage can as you eat a taco? — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) August 5, 2015

Bad news, I am no longer allowed to bring Arby's curly fries to share during yoga class. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 14, 2018

I do yoga the same way cats do yoga. Inwardly I'm still seething with rage, and technically I'm just napping. — Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) June 1, 2017

I want to do yoga except instead of stretching myself I want to lie there while someone does it for me what I'm saying is I want a massage. — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 31, 2017

I'm 'My abs hurt every time I sneeze from a yoga class THREE DAYS AGO' years old. — Kendra Alvey's cute and creepy ghost (@Kendragarden) March 27, 2019

Guy wearing fedora in yoga class, I wish I could tell you everything's gonna be ok but I'm really not sure in this case — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 11, 2014

Love the musical theatre major in the yoga class that CANNOT HELP but harmonize the OM at the end — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) September 24, 2019

yoga teacher: step, hop, or float to the top of your mat



me: pic.twitter.com/PNnwI9c54h — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) February 18, 2019

tonight in hot yoga while we were lying on our mats half dead our instructor said to write our "intention" in the air with our foot and i couldn't think of anything and panicked and wrote "harry styles" — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) July 30, 2018

Son, before we had yoga, we played something called "Twister." It was like yoga, only fun. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 17, 2014

I'm starting to like yoga. it's fun trying to hold in your farts when you're surrounded by women who are ten times more attractive than you — Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) February 26, 2014

Hell is when you're hiding at the back of a yoga class and the instructor switches sides and now you front of the class bb. — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) September 22, 2017

*Looks up yoga classes*

*Puts on yoga clothes*

*Gets out yoga mat*

*Goes back to bed*

Me: I love yoga — maura quint (@behindyourback) March 25, 2018

I like yoga because it's nice to feel serene while thinking about terrible things. — Noodles (@Dawn_M_) December 13, 2016

I don't want to do yoga so much as I want to be the woman with the casually perfect messy bun who says she just came from yoga — maura quint (@behindyourback) April 1, 2016

Sorry I’m late no one understood my 69 joke in my kundalini yoga class — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) January 6, 2018

So I guess all of a sudden it's "rude" to check my phone during yoga class. — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) May 23, 2013

if the yoga lady doesn’t end the class by saying namaste while purposefully ignoring my gaze did i even take a yoga class to begin with — Scaachi (@Scaachi) October 18, 2019

I've almost mastered the fetal position in my yoga class. — bela lugosi's beth (@bourgeoisalien) November 4, 2015

Me after hot yoga. pic.twitter.com/TaWhGXbECV — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 31, 2018

Yoga is crazy bc I’m surrounded by white women and I’m supposed to feel RELAXED about it — Karen Chee (@karencheee) July 14, 2019

I think it's totally fair game to fart in yoga class because it's just your butt being aware of its breath — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 3, 2014

My impure thoughts of my yoga instructor were suddenly interrupted when he spoke to me



Him: "Good job ma'am."



Punk — Saucy Kensington (@Book_Krazy) March 19, 2014

I was so hungry this morning that when my yoga instructor was like it's the international day of peace, I thought she said feast. 😩 — tahirah hairston (@tahairyy) September 21, 2016

Yoga is a great way to sit silently and empty your mind so your brain can scream, “DO YOU ACTUALLY *KNOW* ANYBODY? DOES ANYONE ACTUALLY KNOW YOU? WHO *ARE* YOU???“ so calm — Karen Chee (@karencheee) September 8, 2019

I'd love to do yoga, but it's hard to find a class that'll let me announce every week, "I know I'm bad at this! Please don't judge me!" — Avery Edison (@aedison) March 2, 2016

"I bet I can get you a spot in my 5AM hot yoga class," my coworker threatened me out of nowhere. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 5, 2016