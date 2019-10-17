Identical Twin Nurses Deliver Identical Twin Babies

When Rebecca Williams went into a Georgia hospital last month to give birth to identical twins, she really saw double.

That’s because two of the nurses helping deliver the newborns were also identical twins.

Williams found out the bizarre coincidence three minutes before the infants were born by cesarean section, according to Atlanta station WXIA TV.

Tara Drinkard, a labor and delivery nurse at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, broke the news to Williams.

“I said, ‘Guess what? I have something to tell you,’” Drinkard told the station. “My sister is a twin and we are both going to be in your delivery.”

Toni Howard, Drinkard’s twin sister, works in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“For every C-section that labor and delivery does, we have one NICU nurse that goes because C-sections are higher risk,” Howard told Good Morning America. “I was excited to go to a delivery with my sister but it didn’t really cross my mind ― we’re twins and they’re twins.”

There’s yet another coincidence: Drinkard and Howard were born in the hospital where they now work, according to Inside Edition.

Brannan Williams, Rebecca’s husband and father to newborns Addison and Emma, said he and his wife were excited to see that two of their nurses were also twins.

“It was pretty neat because Tara took care of Becca in the labor and delivery room and Tori was taking care of Emma in the NICU,” he told GMA.

According to the hospital’s Facebook page, this twin birth was also the first time the twin nurses did a delivery together.

The newborns arrived early at 32 weeks and both weighed under 5 pounds at birth. They are scheduled to be released from the NICU on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean they will just be memories to the twin nurses who brought them into this world.

″(Tara and Tori) have become our friends,” Brannan Williams told CNN. “I look forward to letting the girls know about this one day, and hopefully they’ll get to meet them and keep carrying this thing on.”