Twin Sisters Give Birth To Daughters On Same Day At Same Hospital

Twin sisters in California gave birth to their daughters on the same day and at the same hospital.

The 23-year-old sisters, Bao Nhia Julia Yang and Bao Kou Julie Yang, welcomed baby girls just hours apart at the Community Regional Medical Center in the city of Fresno earlier this week, the hospital announced on Facebook.

“Yes, you are seeing double!” the post said. “These twins gave birth to baby girls only two hours apart.”

The new moms told ABC affiliate KFSN that they grew up doing “everything together.” But having their daughters on the same day was “a miracle,” Bao Kou said.

These newborn babies at @CommunityMed are cousins, born one hour apart last night. But guess what? Their moms are TWIN SISTERS!! 👭These twins say they’ve done everything together... but never thought they’d be pregnant together and have babies together! More in my story,tonight! pic.twitter.com/ODN5DdyKsd — Connie Tran (@MissConnieTran) November 5, 2018

Laura Schleicher, who delivered the babies, told NBC local affiliate KSEE that in her nearly 20-year career at the center she had never seen twins give birth on the same day.