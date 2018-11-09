Twin Sisters Give Birth To Daughters On Same Day At Same Hospital

Twin sisters in California gave birth to their daughters on the same day and at the same hospital.
The 23-year-old sisters, Bao Nhia Julia Yang and Bao Kou Julie Yang, welcomed baby girls just hours apart at the Community Regional Medical Center in the city of Fresno earlier this week, the hospital announced on Facebook.
“Yes, you are seeing double!” the post said. “These twins gave birth to baby girls only two hours apart.”
The new moms told ABC affiliate KFSN that they grew up doing “everything together.” But having their daughters on the same day was “a miracle,” Bao Kou said.
Laura Schleicher, who delivered the babies, told NBC local affiliate KSEE that in her nearly 20-year career at the center she had never seen twins give birth on the same day.
“Really all I did was deliver them, I didn’t facilitate it or make it happen in any way, they just had great timing, very unique timing.”