When a young boy had enough of his group performance of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” he took over the mic and started singing “The Imperial March” from the “Star Wars” series instead.

During a family reunion in Buffalo, Wyoming, a trio of cousins performed a rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” during a family talent show. One star-in-the-making broke from the group, however, and took the outer-space theme in a different direction with John Williams’ iconic baddie motif.

Relative Erin Gibson shared the moment, which happened over a year ago, on Twitter this weekend.

“Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March,” Gibson wrote. As of Monday night, her tweet had racked up more than 110,000 retweets, and the video had been viewed more than 6 million times. The tweet even caught the attention of a certain Jedi.

“The Dark Side is strong in him!” Mark Hamill wrote, retweeting the video.

The Dark Side is strong in him! 🤣 #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams. https://t.co/NwM6c5Xzz1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 27, 2019

Gibson later told her followers: “I’ve been sitting on this gem for almost a year... I really should’ve put it out there with more gusto much sooner!”