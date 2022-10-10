Twitch Streamers Suffer Frightening Injuries During Falls At TwitchCon

Popular Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik, an adult performer who has over 800,000 followers on the platform, was one of at least two people who suffered serious injuries in a foam pit at TwitchCon in San Diego this past weekend.

The arrangement, a “shallow pit of foam cubes scattered over bare concrete,” was part of a Lenovo and Intel-backed exhibit where convention attendees fought to stay on platforms, NBC News reported.

Chechik, who appeared to jump off one of the platforms in celebration, landed in the pit and remarked that she couldn’t get out following her jump.

You can watch the frightening video below.

Adriana Chechik (@ChechikTv) looks seriously hurt after jumping in the foampit. Looks like #TwitchCon cheaped out on the padding and amount of foam. pic.twitter.com/BRPSs1EKVI — Clippy Chimp (@ClippyChimp) October 9, 2022

Chechik tweeted on Sunday that she broke her back in two places due to landing in the pit.

“Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” the streamer tweeted.

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

Special shout out to the random off work EMT who got the workers at the booth to realize how bad I was injured and to make them keep me still and calm me down until others got there. U rly kept me from crying badly. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 10, 2022

Chechik wasn’t the only streamer injured at the exhibit, which required attendees to sign a waiver to compete, according to NBC News.

Twitch streamer SW33TS shared that their friend, fellow streamer LochVaness, dislocated her knee in the pit.

LochVaness later confirmed to NBC News that her kneecap was “on the side” and she couldn’t move following a jump into the pit.

She told the news outlet that medical responders put her kneecap back into place. She said she will have to visit a specialist and receive an MRI scan as a result of the dislocation.

“All these injuries could have been avoided if the floor underneath all the foam wasn’t pure concrete,” she told NBC News.

“This was not safe and I won’t be going to another convention in a long time,” she added.

Be careful on this thing guys. I’m currently at the hospital seeing if I broke anything. 🥹 https://t.co/SNHHl5XZEE — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 9, 2022

Other attendees also allegedly suffered injuries as a result of the pit, Kotaku reported.

Yeah my dumbass fell in after my round and I couldn’t walk most of last night and today the back still hurts — Chris Ricks (@DaSuperBlackGuy) October 9, 2022

Washington Post video game reporter Nathan Grayson tweeted that the Lenovo and Intel exhibit was closed as of noon on Sunday due to rule-breaking and injuries. He noted that the pit was “shallow af” and the foam cubes were “not exactly soft.”

A Lenovo spokesperson told Kotaku on Monday that the company is “aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth.”

“The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organizers to look into the incidents,” the spokesperson continued.