A video showing an executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” urging DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss and staffers to take care of their mental health appeared on Instagram Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The clip from May of this year is intended to encourage others who may be troubled to seek help in the wake of Boss’s death by suicide. Boss, DeGeneres’ longtime sidekick and an accomplished dancer, was a married father of three children. He was 40.

Andy Lassner, with Boss standing near him, told cast and crew members they were enduring a profound life change as “Ellen” wrapped after 19 seasons. The end of the popular daytime show came as it was plagued by accusations of a toxic work culture.

“Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone ― anyone,” Lassner said.

The clip was shared by Johanna Fuentes, a former communications executive at Warner Bros., which distributed the talk show. She called Boss an “immense talent” and echoed Lassner’s words in the caption. “Talk to someone. Anyone.”