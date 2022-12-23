Twitter Adds View Counts Under Tweets, And Users Aren't Feeling It

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the social media platform has started rolling out view counts under tweets, and many users think the change doesn’t allow posts to “flop in peace.”

Musk, who announced the change earlier this month, tweeted that the view count feature is akin to view counts seen on the platform’s videos and claimed that the feature “shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem.”

There are exceptions to the new feature, however, as a Twitter FAQ page noted that community tweets, “older” tweets and tweets inside users’ personalized Twitter Circles won’t show view counts.

The feature, which is available on the platform’s iOS and Android apps, comes after the company recently changed where the number of likes appears under tweets on the apps.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video.



Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

Many Twitter users weren’t pleased with the latest feature and claimed it was the “nastiest update” they’d ever seen.

this views thing making people realize that their mutuals aren’t inactive they just hate them/their tweets… 😭 — Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) December 22, 2022

the view count is a passive aggressive punishment for voting him out, there’s no other reason for it — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) December 23, 2022

can they remove views i like being blissfully unaware when people are ignoring me — jpeg (@shithive) December 22, 2022

when my tweet has 1,000 views just know it’s because i keep coming back to my own page to giggle at my thoughts — sk (@kirkxxs) December 22, 2022

you really gonna know when someone had a bad tweet when they got loads of views and no likes 💀 — george (@StokeyyG2) December 22, 2022

Twitter view count is like a check engine light: no one wants to see it and eventually I’m gonna forget it’s there — chadchad (@thechadx2) December 22, 2022