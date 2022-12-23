What's Hot

U.S. News
Twitter Adds View Counts Under Tweets, And Users Aren't Feeling It

"You can’t even flop in peace," one Twitter user wrote.
Ben Blanchet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced the social media platform has started rolling out view counts under tweets, and many users think the change doesn’t allow posts to “flop in peace.”

Musk, who announced the change earlier this month, tweeted that the view count feature is akin to view counts seen on the platform’s videos and claimed that the feature “shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem.”

There are exceptions to the new feature, however, as a Twitter FAQ page noted that community tweets, “older” tweets and tweets inside users’ personalized Twitter Circles won’t show view counts.

The feature, which is available on the platform’s iOS and Android apps, comes after the company recently changed where the number of likes appears under tweets on the apps.

Many Twitter users weren’t pleased with the latest feature and claimed it was the “nastiest update” they’d ever seen.

