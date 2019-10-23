Twitter Users Break Out The Popcorn As Ocasio-Cortez Smokes Zuckerberg

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stumbling for words during a congressional hearing Wednesday afternoon, and people on Twitter were totally living for it.

The freshman congresswoman stumped the Facebook exec with a question about whether, hypothetically, if she wanted to run an ad on Facebook claiming (incorrectly) that Republican lawmakers supported the Green New Deal, Facebook would allow that:

Here is @AOC's full questioning of Mark Zuckerberg.



"Could I run ads targeting Republicans in primaries saying that they voted for the Green New Deal?" pic.twitter.com/VrGQw7UzIW — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 23, 2019

The Silicon Valley billionaire was unable to answer the question, responding with, “Congresswoman, I don’t know that off the top of my head.”

“So you don’t know if I’d be able to do that,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

“I think probably,” said Zuckerberg.

The Facebook creator appeared before the House Financial Services Committee for questioning over Facebook’s proposed digital currency, Libra, but the hearing ended up being about a litany of the social media giant’s issues, including privacy, data, advertising and the spread of misinformation.

When asked by Ocasio-Cortez if he could see a problem with the complete lack of fact-checking for political advertising on the platform, Zuckerberg dodged the question.

“I think lying is bad, and I think if you were to run an ad that had a lie in it, that would be bad,” he said, adding later that he believed people “should be able to see for themselves” what politicians are saying so that they can “judge their character for themselves.”

Twitter users applauded Ocasio-Cortez for her fiery line of questioning:

Inject AOC pissing off Zucc right into my fucking veins pic.twitter.com/DiGoUUUGoy — Liv (@LivPosting) October 23, 2019

I could watch AOC smoke Zuck all day. pic.twitter.com/nNQnUrO9xY — 🦇𝕒𝕦𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕪 𝕥𝕒𝕪𝕝𝕠𝕣 𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕕🕸 (@udreytaylorward) October 23, 2019

Facebook let me run an ad saying Mark Zuckerberg endorsed Donald Trump for reelection, so I’d say you probably could, @AOC. I imagine Republicans would be a lot more concerned about fact-checking Facebook ads after that. https://t.co/YA9HFvmQYk — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 23, 2019

.@AOC: Can you explain why you've named a publication with ties to white supremacy as an official fact checker for Facebook?



Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/dsi5O07pSm — manny (@mannyfidel) October 23, 2019

Watching @AOC questioning Zuckerberg is a masterclass — Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly (@forgetcape) October 23, 2019

AOC versus Zuck is the young millennial-old millennial showdown we don’t even deserve. — Irin Carmon (@irin) October 23, 2019

Me watching AOC skin Zuck alive. pic.twitter.com/9rJhG1tuiX — Scott. (@ojscottie) October 23, 2019