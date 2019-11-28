Twitter has banned the Republican candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) after she made making multiple posts about killing the congresswoman, the company confirmed Wednesday night.

Danielle Stella, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump vying for Omar’s office next year, made the remarks in two posts amplifying the racist conspiracy theory that Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, shared sensitive intelligence with the Iranian government.

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Stella wrote Tuesday of Omar, who is a frequent target in right-wing attacks.

She then reportedly tweeted a picture of “a crude depiction of a stick figure hanging from gallows,” according to The Washington Times, which was the first to report on Stella’s ban.

Stella gave a statement to the Times lashing out at Twitter.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” she said.

Twitter put out a simple statement about shutting down Stella’s account, which operated under the handle “2020MNCongress.”

“The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules,” the company said.