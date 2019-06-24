Viral Twitter Game Makes You Beyoncé's Assistant. Now Don't Get Fired.

So you want to be Beyoncé’s assistant?

A clever Twitter game launched over the weekend lets you hypothetically serve the superstar for a day while trying to avoid the ax. That’s right, if you choose the incorrect action, you’re fired. In at least one instance, Beyoncé gleefully texts her legal team to terminate your sorry butt.

Twitter user Green Chyna’s thread is fraught with difficult choices. Do you serve the singer granola and fruit, or eggs and bacon before the red carpet? Which of her children should you FaceTime? What activity should you suggest while she waits for her hair and makeup to be done?

Chrissy Teigen joked that her own assistant got fired on the first question.

Now it’s your turn to see if you can survive a day with Bey. Follow the thread or click on some of the examples below.

And don’t quit your day job.

