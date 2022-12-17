What's Hot

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Brittney Griner Breaks Silence After Release From Russian Prison

Former White House Official Mocks Trump's 'Pokémon Presidency'

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Jake Tapper Says His Daughter 'Almost Died' From Appendicitis After Misdiagnosis

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Share Holiday Wishes One Day After Netflix Drop

Sen. Susan Collins Is Trying To Block Stricter Rules Protecting Endangered Whales

CNN Reporter Suspended From Elon Musk's Twitter Says He 'Poked The Billionaire'

US Judge Blocks Biden Bid To End 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Dino Danelli, Founding Drummer Of The Rascals, Dies At 78

Resurfaced Video Shows Trump Calling Crypto 'Dangerous' After He Starts Selling NFTs

Politics
Twitterelon muskConservativesjournalist

Elon Musk's Twitter Brings Back Right-Wing Users Amid Suspensions

Election deniers and COVID-19 misinformation peddlers were among the figures who were reportedly allowed to return to Twitter on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

Self-anointed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk ― whose Twitter platform has suspended several journalists, including those from The New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post ― reportedly brought back conspiracy theorists, election deniers and COVID-19 misinformation peddlers to his social media platform on Friday.

A dozen right-wing accounts were reinstated just a day after Twitter suspended a host of accounts belonging to journalists who have written about Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, Media Matters for America reported.

Musk claimed that journalists disclosed his “exact real-time location” through posts on the public flight-tracking Twitter account @ElonJet; however, reporters in a Twitter Spaces chat confronted Musk for falsely claiming they’d shared his information rather than reporting on the account suspensions.

The Twitter CEO later abandoned the chat after The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell pressed him on targeting the journalists.

The right-wing accounts that have been restored had initially been suspended or banned in roughly the last two years. On Friday, the account owners patted Musk on the back for their reinstatements.

Pillow salesman and conspiracy theory pusher Mike Lindell returned to Twitter on Friday after being permanently banned in January 2021 for his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lindell, who tried to return to Twitter in May, wrote “I’m back!!” Friday, then continued his years-long rant alleging that U.S. election security had been undermined.

“Thank you @elonmusk and by the way MELT DOWN THE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND TURN THEM INTO PRISON BARS!” Lindell wrote.

Other returning users included Mindy Robinson, a QAnon backer and a former GOP congressional candidate in Nevada; Jaden McNeil, a white nationalist live-streamer who was at the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; Emerald Robinson, a former Newsmax journalist who shared COVID-19 misinformation on Twitter; and Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative media figure who spread falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election.

Media Matters noted a number of other accounts that appeared to see reinstatements on Friday, as well.

The right-wingers’ reunions with Twitter come after Musk allegedly brought back high-profile Republicans to the platform, including former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in recent weeks.

HuffPost has reached out to Twitter for comment on the most recent reinstatements.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community