Twitter Users Respond To CDC’s New COVID Guidelines With Hilarious Meme

Twitter has developed a new variant of meme.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday revised its COVID-19 guidelines, recommending that people who test positive for the coronavirus, and who are asymptomatic, isolate for five days rather than 10. The change, coming as it does amid a surge of positive cases and the one-two punch of the virus’ delta and omicron variants, has already come in for criticism from some experts; it’s also left many people on social media with whiplash.

Why is the CDC cutting back on isolation times now? Are folks at the agency as exhausted by this never-ending Groundhog Day of a pandemic as everyone else? Do they just need a break? Or are they also lost in the bizarro time warp that is the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and they’re unable to think clearly?

Honestly, who knows. But Twitter users clearly thought the new guidance was absurd, so they decided to respond with their own “health recommendations.” The resulting meme has spread on the social media platform like... well, a virus.

Keep on reading for some of the sickest “CDC says” tweets.

CDC says when you've reached the center of a Tootsie Pop, your quarantine is over. — Algonquin K Farquhar, Esq (@buddhatree) December 28, 2021

the CDC announced that i don't have to tell anyone else in the group that a zombie bit me a few miles back — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) December 28, 2021

The CDC just announced you don’t actually have to wash your hands, just get the fingies a little wet — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 28, 2021

the cdc announced that you can now lose a guy in just 5 days — the hype (@TheHyyyype) December 28, 2021

The CDC recommends bringing the giant wooden horse into the city, it seems nice — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 29, 2021

The CDC just announced that it is okay to text your ex “Happy New Year, just thinking about you :)” at 12:01am on January 1st. — Samantha Weiner (@SamanthaWeiner1) December 28, 2021

The CDC says that the 5 second rule has been changed to 15 seconds. Pick that cookie up off the floor. — Coll is Colling 💅🏻 (@BookSyrup) December 28, 2021

cdc says you can now die 5 days after watching the tape from the ring instead of 7 — dave horwitz (@Dave_Horwitz) December 28, 2021

The CDC says you can now ask “what are we” after 5 dates. — Alexandra Bucky Variant Chaos Magic Anderson (@AlexAndersonMD) December 28, 2021

the CDC announced they’re dating pete davidson — Maddy Gross ✿ (@TheirMaddesty) December 28, 2021

the CDC announced that if the spider alien thing that latched onto your face just fell off after you lost consciousness for an unknown amount of time then you're totally fine, you can eat lunch with the rest of the ship — 🐢 bob 📼 (@bobvids) December 29, 2021

CDC now recommending the Carnival Cruise buffet. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) December 28, 2021

cdc says go ahead and get bangs — Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) December 28, 2021

the CDC says it's not omicron unless it comes from the Omicrônne region of France, otherwise it's just sparkling covid — mike cella (@mikeVcella) December 28, 2021

the cdc says you can come out of your cage if you're doing just fine — courtney coles (she/her) (@kernieflakes) December 28, 2021

The CDC now says a venti iced coffee and two ibuprofen is a balanced breakfast. — Shailin Thomas (@shailinthomas) December 28, 2021

The cdc says sliding down a wall onto your ass crying counts as cardio — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) December 29, 2021

cdc says to just go up and talk to her and just be yourself — Laurence (@ibeonline) December 28, 2021

The CDC has announced it will be shortening the quarantine period even more for Amazon prime members — Cam (@cameron_kasky) December 30, 2021