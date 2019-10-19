'Keep Fighting' — Twitter Critics Celebrate Victory After Trump Dumps Doral For G-7

Anger turned to glee Saturday among critics of President Donald Trump after his decision to drop his controversial plan to host next year’s G-7 summit at his own Doral golf resort in Miami. The lesson, they crowed on Twitter, is never give up, keep fighting — and the battle is worth it.
Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, posted: “Blam! NEVER doubt that the public’s efforts to hold this corrupt administration accountable is worth all the effort.”
Shaub had just declared in an MSNBC interview Friday that if Trump hosting the G-7 summit at his own golf resort “is not corrupt, nothing is corrupt.”
The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Trump’s reversal proves that “pressure works,” and urged: “Keep fighting.”