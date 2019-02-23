'Dictators And Old Rich White Guys Get Trump's Benefit Of The Doubt,' Twitter Grouses

Here we go again. A white guy pal is accused of sexual misconduct and President Donald Trump is apparently ready to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Trump was asked Friday about allegations against his friend, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has been accused by Jupiter police in Florida of soliciting sex at a massage parlor.
“He has denied it,” Trump told reporters when asked about it. He also said in the Oval Office that he was “very surprised to see it. He’s proclaimed his innocence totally,” Trump emphasized.
Kraft donated more than $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.
That got Twitter to thinking about the kind of people Trump tends to believe: the wealthy, white guys, campaign contributors, dictators, friends, crooked campaign workers. Like the time Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin denied having anything to do with interfering in the American presidential election — even though U.S. intelligence determined he definitely did. “I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said.
The president also called his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a tax cheat and convicted felon facing up to 24 years behind bars, a “good man.” In addition Trump refused to blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — again, ignoring the conclusion of his own intelligence officials. “He denies it, and people around him deny it,” said Trump.