'Dictators And Old Rich White Guys Get Trump's Benefit Of The Doubt,' Twitter Grouses

Here we go again. A white guy pal is accused of sexual misconduct and President Donald Trump is apparently ready to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Trump was asked Friday about allegations against his friend, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has been accused by Jupiter police in Florida of soliciting sex at a massage parlor.

“He has denied it,” Trump told reporters when asked about it. He also said in the Oval Office that he was “very surprised to see it. He’s proclaimed his innocence totally,” Trump emphasized.

Kraft donated more than $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

That got Twitter to thinking about the kind of people Trump tends to believe: the wealthy, white guys, campaign contributors, dictators, friends, crooked campaign workers. Like the time Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin denied having anything to do with interfering in the American presidential election — even though U.S. intelligence determined he definitely did. “I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said.

"He has denied it," Trump says of Robert Kraft. Always interesting, with Trump, or any politician for that matter, to see who gets the benefit of the doubt and who doesn't. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 22, 2019

Dictators and rich old white guys get Trump's benefit of doubt. That's it. — Kicking Wing (@WingKicking) February 22, 2019

“Putin denied” election interference, too. That’s always good enough for Trump. — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) February 22, 2019

This is EXACTLY what he said about the Saudi prince when Khashoggi was murdered. — Breesy (@summerbrees84) February 23, 2019

Let’s not kid ourselves. The entitled get the benefit of the doubt. Even those who enable human trafficking .... — Audrey Straight (@audreystraight) February 23, 2019

Didn’t someone deny paying Stormy? — JAF22 (@Jafrederick22) February 22, 2019

Trump has made abundantly clear who gets the benefit of the doubt and who doesn't. — Brenda Smoker (@lancgal) February 22, 2019

The company you keep.



Alleged sexual predators supported/praised by Trump:

Brett Kavanaugh, Roy Moore, Steve Wynn, Jim Jordan, Trump himself, Bob Kraft, Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, Jeffrey Epstein.



* Rob Porter gets a dishonorable mention for being a wife-beater. https://t.co/ShwIxa9rkI — Dan Desai Martin (@DanMartinTalks) February 22, 2019

The Central Park Five denied it yet he called for their execution. — Dan Gordon (@GordonDylemma) February 22, 2019

"You've got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women," Trump said, according to Woodward. "If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you're dead. That was a big mistake you made." - "Fear: Trump in the White House" https://t.co/09ihys3dd7 — Terri Fraracci (@TerriFraracci) February 22, 2019