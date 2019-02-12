Twitter Razzes Donald Jr. After He Repeats Dad's Lie Of 300 At Beto O'Rourke Rally

Twitter followers piled on Donald Trump Jr. after he repeated his father’s astounding lie that only 200 to 300 people attended former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s dueling rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night. News outlets’ estimates for attendance at O’Rourke’s rally ranged from 7,000 to 15,000.

El Paso Fire Department officials said there was a capacity crowd of 6,500 in the El Paso County Coliseum, where President Donald Trump spoke, though overflow attendees outside could have raised the number as high as 10,000, reported the El Paso Times.

At one point during his speech Monday, the president boasted that 35,000 people were at his rally. He also insisted that 69,000 people wanted to get in. He said earlier that the fire department had given organizers permission to cram 10,000 people into the coliseum — which fire officials told the Times was not true.

Earlier in the evening at the president’s rally, Donald Trump Jr. said there were only “50 people” at O’Rourke’s event. But Trump Jr. said that he would be willing to increase that to 200 because of fact checkers, the Times reported.

El Paso officials are furious that Trump Sr. claimed in his State of the Union address that the city was one of the most dangerous in the nation until a border barrier was built. In fact, crime statistics show that El Paso has been one of the country’s safest cities for three decades. The border fence wasn’t built until 2008.

Twitter had a field day after Trump Jr. compared his dad’s exaggeration of 35,000 at his rally to “a few hundred” at O’Rourke’s. Trump Jr. crowed that it was a “really bad look.”

Beto trying to counter-program @realdonaldtrump in his hometown and only drawing a few hundred people to Trump’s 35,000 is a really bad look.



Partial pic of the Trump overflow crowd below! #AnyQuestions pic.twitter.com/PKxkbcFNFO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2019

Police report that there were



7,000 at Beto’s

6,500 at Trump’s



How can you guys lie with such a straight face and casual disregardhttps://t.co/BrR5WfEYHF — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 12, 2019

El Paso fire department disagrees with you.

It's okay jr, math is hard. pic.twitter.com/l88kRjjusq — Tiffany Byrd (@T_Byrd519) February 12, 2019

"Few hundred"

These trumps are not good with numbers. Or anything for that matter — Alison R (@redgirlva) February 12, 2019

How did Trump fit 35,000 people in a facility that maxes out at 6,500? Answer: He didn't. Trump lied again. — Bill Adler (@billadler) February 12, 2019

El Paso Fire Department just told us that Trump's statement about them allowing 10,000 people inside is incorrect. Spokesman says coliseum holds 6,500 and that is how many were allowed in building. #TrumpElPaso — Zahira Torres (@zahiratorres) February 12, 2019

Check with the fire department. — Shirley Amador (@Shamrock7185) February 12, 2019