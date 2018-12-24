Twitter Flips For Bob Corker's 'Alert The Daycare Staff' Hashtag For Trump

In the vicious back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn), Twitter users were thrown a delicious bone — the hashtag “Alert The Daycare Staff” that Corker flagged for Trump.
The dig refers to the notion that Trump needs mature supervision on the job. Corker first referred to the White House as an “adult daycare center” late last year after Trump attacked him in a fusillade of tweets.
A source told CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta just days after Defense Secretary Jim Mattis tendered his resignation that the president was furious by news coverage of the event because it resurrected the “adult daycare” idea for the president. Mattis was considered one of the “adults in the room” at the White House, Acosta noted.
Now Twitter’s on board with the idea, thanks to the hashtag Corker included when he fired off a message to Trump making fun of the president’s story that Mexico will pay for his border wall. The rejoinder followed a Trump attack on Corker.
Twitter users appreciated the joke, while some quipped that it’s possible all the “adults” in the White House have already left the premises. Or, maybe they’re not being paid due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.
Though Twitter users loved the hashtag, many did not let the GOP senator off the hook for the Republican president and bashed him for letting Trump have his way far too often.