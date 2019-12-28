The Best Food Twitter Wars Of The Decade

The past decade was full of interesting food trends, from the rise of meal-kit delivery services to the Sriracha craze. But perhaps the most entertaining development in the food world was the rise of Twitter food wars.
During the 2010s, many Twitter users shared controversial food opinions that sparked heated debates (Think: Pineapple belongs on pizza). Additionally, fast-food brands like Wendy’s and Burger King duked it out with big Twitter “feuds.”
As 2019 comes to a close, we’ve rounded up some of the best Twitter food wars of the decade. Enjoy this culinary trip down memory lane.
Have you actually eaten pizza if you don't eat the crust? Discuss. pic.twitter.com/thKoTpIP2i— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 28, 2015
Am I the only one that can't eat cereal without ice cubes?!! 😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/jr0erHJTvu— Cee♡ (@Vidarrina) June 11, 2015
respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V— President Obama (@POTUS44) July 1, 2015
Bills QB @TyrodTaylor on hot dogs vs. sandwiches. Makes u think tho. (cc: @PFTCommenter) pic.twitter.com/6uvx9iX6m4— Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 4, 2015
5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016
IMPORTANT: Do you eat mac and cheese with a fork or a spoon?— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) August 4, 2016
Where does butter go?— Ryan Letourneau (@NorthernlionLP) January 17, 2017
If you keep ketchup in the pantry you're an animal and there's no room for you in civilized society— luke (@lukelton) February 2, 2017
EDGE PIECE BROWNIES ARE THE WORST BROWNIES pic.twitter.com/E0KT3dYthN— 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) February 11, 2017
pineapple on pizza gonna be the most debated topic of 2017— Vincent (@itsVincent_) March 4, 2017
Since Easter is soon, here's a friendly reminder: pic.twitter.com/1RidKjWH7H— Baekwon Da Chef 🏁 (@Aphrobrisiac) March 30, 2017
french fry cuts, ranked:— maurice (@tallmaurice) June 7, 2017
7. crinkle
6. curly
5. steak
4. waffle
3. wedge
2. shoestring
1. regular pic.twitter.com/mBvqAuVqA0
okay, listen,— ellen ✈️ TLH (@kadybat) July 8, 2017
the sandwich discourse is played out. we need to have a new discussion.
pop tarts are a kind of ravioli.
WE ARE THE PANCAKE OG AND WILL BE RESPECTED AS SUCH— IHOP (@IHOP) July 12, 2017
Green Mac and Cheese? pic.twitter.com/3viJBQvKKi— Summer Rain🌸 (@Cindysdaughter) August 20, 2017
i swear to god im not doing the candy corn debate this year if u eat that wax garbage walk tf up out my mentions i dont have the patience— prince of hotties (@babyboyshorts) September 26, 2017
I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc— Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017
Us: 🍕📈— DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2017
Them: 🍕📉
What is the proper way to make a PB & J?— Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 23, 2018
RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread
Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together
Trynna settle a discussion
If you prefer drums over flats you belong in jail.— Quiese🏁 (@mvrquiese_) July 9, 2018
So this happened at the US Open today... 🧐 pic.twitter.com/fRDmpd3YWE— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2018
5 or 6 are correct pic.twitter.com/iGY9jjtD1q— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 7, 2019
... y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
never trust someone that covers their food in ketchup pic.twitter.com/Zwwf84LsjL— Connor Ball (@TheVampsCon) August 28, 2019
How u like yo grits 😂 pic.twitter.com/hydB2eKNBb— Matthew Fisher (@Titty_boy_) December 17, 2019