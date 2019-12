The Best Food Twitter Wars Of The Decade

Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich?

The "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" question dates back to before 2015, but in November of that year, the debate took hold on Twitter . The discussion sparked such questions as: Does any filling in between bread constitute a sandwich? And by that logic, what else counts as a sandwich? Throughout the subsequent years, the debate reignited thanks to pot-stirrers like Merriam-Webster, and even food experts remain at odds