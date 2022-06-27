Yung Miami ​​isn’t fazed by the opinions of others.

Miami, who is dating Diddy, found herself at the center of a Twitter storm after the music mogul was crowned with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Diddy was introduced by surprise guest Kanye West, who shocked the audience with a five-minute-plus heartfelt tribute to the longtime entertainer, whom he called his “favorite artist,” before Diddy dished out an acceptance speech laden with thank-yous.

In his lengthy speech, Diddy made sure to shout out “everybody that played a part” in his life, after announcing he couldn’t possibly name everyone.

Twitter users rapidly hit the internet to bash the Bad Boy head honcho for failing to acknowledge the main person people expected him to thank: Yung Miami.

Notably, she had just been seen in the crowd proudly beaming in support of Diddy with a sign that read “Go Papi” as he took the stage.

The music titan, who mentioned the women in his life who’ve helped him along the way, including his late ex-wife and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, and his mother, Janice Combs, went on to thank his former longtime companion of over 10 years, Cassie, for “holding [him] down in the dark times.”

The singer and model married Alex Fine in September 2019, and the couple share two children together.

Diddy, who recently appeared on the first episode of Miami’s first new Revolt TV talk show, “Caresha, Please,” confirmed the pair are dating during a spicy and unfiltered conversation.

“We date. We’re dating,” he said at the 14:15 mark. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Miami then pressed him about how he would define their connection, with Diddy going on to declare himself “single,” “dating” and “just taking [his] time at life.”

The outspoken rapper was initially linked to Diddy after rumors about their romance began swirling on the internet when the two were seen together holding hands at Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas’s star-studded 40th birthday a year ago.

The legendary music tycoon tried to cover his tracks during his speech by thanking “every single person, even if I didn’t say your name.” However, Twitter users couldn’t help but call out Diddy for not addressing the City Girls star while she was right in front of him.

Diddy: Crying and catching the holy ghost in memory of Kim Porter



Diddy: Shouts out his ex, Cassie, for holding him down through the hard times



Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/moRZ2skCSF — I AM KIARA (@OriginalFox_) June 27, 2022

Diddy wild. Did a whole tribute to Kim Porter and shouted out Cassie while Yung Miami in the audience with a “Go Papi sign” #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/YCPoUK5vsr — Ky (@TheKyiah) June 27, 2022

Diddy: I wanna thank Cassie for holding me down.. #BETAwards



Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/hb7j9sFapD — beyonce is coming ✨ (@xoraveen) June 27, 2022

Yung Miami after Diddy thanked Cassi #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/BEy08Hshkl — DARIUS ALFORD (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) June 27, 2022

On the other hand, Miami appeared unfazed by the criticism.

On Sunday night, she retweeted a shady message about Diddy not mentioning her in his speech.

“Girl please!” she wrote in response.

The other half of City Girls, JT, also went viral after a video made rounds across the internet showing her discreetly encouraging Miami to sit down and put her sign away at the BET Awards.

JT shared support for her bandmate following the incident, retweeting the message, writing, “Bitch don’t play crazy not a bitch that can be seen touched & identified trying to go viral… ok, alright.”

Bitch don’t play crazy not a bitch that can be seen touched & identified trying to go viral… ok, alright. https://t.co/ozTV0C6xBr — JT (@ThegirlJT) June 27, 2022