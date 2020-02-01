Jimmy Kimmel Scorches Senate Republicans On 'The Wrong Side Of History'

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday joined the online backlash against Senate Republicans who blocked witnesses from testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with a biting tweet.
“This is what the wrong side of history looks like,” the late-night TV host captioned a collage of the 51 Senate Republicans who, with their vote, effectively ensured Trump’s acquittal over the Ukraine scandal.
Only GOP Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Susan Collins (Maine) voted for witnesses. Kimmel tagged his tweet with the (majority anti-Republican) #ImpeachmentTrialSham hashtag which trended nationally alongside #GOPCowards, #GOPCoverUp and #RIPAmerica.
